5 Best Upscale Chain Restaurants, According to Chefs

Chefs share the best upscale chain restaurants for quality food and service.

Going out to eat isn’t cheap, so if you’re going to splurge at a nice restaurant, it has to be worth it. It’s not easy to find good customer service and quality food, and dining out can often feel like a let-down when the experience doesn’t match the price. But there are a handful of chains that offer elevated menus, polished service and top-notch quality. To find the best ones, Eat This, Not That! asked Kelly Jaggers, personal chef, cookbook author, recipe developer, food photographer, food stylist, and founder of the recipe blog Evil Shenanigans, to share her top five. From seafood to Italian, there’s something for everyone.

The Capital Grille

The best upscale steakhouse, according to Chef Kelly, is The Capital Grille, which is known for its delicious dry-aged steaks, an extensive wine list and elegant private dining. “With locations across the US, they maintain consistency in food and service, which is reassuring for travelers looking for a quality meal,” she explains. “Highlights include the 22-ounce Bone-in Prime Ribeye, Lobster Bisque, Au Gratin Potatoes, and Lobster Mac and Cheese!” She adds, “Don’t overlook the cocktails either— they have a creative bar program that’s a great way to start or finish your meal!”

Carbone

If you’re in the mood for Italian done right, Carbone is a must-try. “With four locations in the US – New York, Las Vegas, Dallas, and Miami – and a few internationally, this is a smaller chain but worth visiting,” says Chef Kelly. “They are best known for their Rigatoni a la Vodka, but they also offer Italian-style steaks, fresh seafood, and several delicious pasta dishes.” And make sure you save room for dessert. Chef Kelly says the carrot cake is incredible.

Nobu

World-famous for its high-quality sushi and swanky atmosphere, Nobu is the best chain for Japanese, says Chef Kelly.”Nobu offers a wide range of Japanese dishes, including sushi, grilled meats, hot dishes, tempura, and desserts,” she says. “You can also choose an Omakase – or Chef’s Tasting – set menu, which offers a multi-course experience to showcase the best the chef has to offer.” She shares, “Stand-out dishes include Black Cod with Miso, Mushroom Toban Yaki, Nobu Tacos, and O-toro Sashimi.”

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

If you’re a seafood lover, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is a go-to for an elevated dining experience paired with attentive, impeccable service, says Chef Kelly. From fresh oysters and caviar to impressive shellfish towers, the menu offers a wide range of seafood and other options. “Best known for their seafood, the menu also offers delicious prime steaks, chicken, and lamb dishes,” she explains. “Some favorite dishes include the Crab Fried Rice with Mushrooms and Scallions, Ahi Tuna, and Crab Stuffed Shrimp.” She adds, “They also make some of the best Grilled Asparagus with Lemon and Sea Salt, so be sure to get that to go with your meal!”

The Ritz-Carlton

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Afternoon is a lavish experience that’s designed to feel indulgent and sociable. The best spot is the Ritz-Carlton, says Chef Kelly. “Where available, you will enjoy an elegant afternoon that includes tea sandwiches and other small bites, pastries, and a selection of tea,” she explains. “You can also add a glass (or bottle) of bubbles to your experience to make it extra special. This is the perfect mid-day escape!”