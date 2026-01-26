5 Best Delis in America, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the U.S. delis serving stacked, old-school sandwiches worth traveling for.

If you think all delis are the same, think again. The best delis are more than just a place to grab a quick meal— they’re institutions where tradition, technique and flavor come together to create something unforgettable. From towering pastrami stacks to hand-carved cured meats, a great deli knows how to make even the simplest ingredients shine. “The first thing I do when I walk into a deli isn’t look at the menu—I look at the meat case,” says butcher and chef Thomas Odermatt, founder of Roli Roti Food Trucks and Butcher’s Bone Broth. “The meats better look fresh, vibrant, and properly cared for.” Additionally, “the color and moisture of the meat matters,” he says. “And just as important: the place should be packed,” says Chef Thomas. “A busy deli means the meats are moving, not sitting in a refrigerator for days losing life and character.” Another thing Chef Thomas notices in a deli is the smell. “I pay attention to the freshly baked bread in the air and the rhythmic hum of the slicer,” he says. “A great deli sandwich isn’t skimpy. The meat should be stacked high, layered with intention, and built to be held with two hands. It’s not fast food—it’s edible architecture.” Chef Thomas, who is a third-generation Swiss butcher, shares, “Growing up in a butcher shop that also served sandwiches to construction workers, I learned early what people truly want.” He says, “They want value, honesty, and satisfaction. I watched my mother assemble sandwiches with skill and pride—never shorting the meat, always balancing flavors, and understanding that a good sandwich fuels a hard day’s work.” Now that you know what to look for in a good deli, here are the top five, according to chefs.

Saul’s Restaurant & Delicatessen

At Saul’s Restaurant & Delicatessen, Jewish cuisine is celebrated, and the Berkeley, CA spot has been a go-to for decades for traditional dishes like pastrami sandwiches, matzo ball soup, and other classic deli favorites. “Jewish delis represent one of the purest expressions of this philosophy that I learned,” says Chef Thomas. “Saul’s Restaurant & Delicatessen focuses on a deep food culture and strong ties to local and organic movements.”

Zingerman’s

Zingerman’s in Ann Arbor, MI, is another Jewish deli Chef Thomas says is worth the trip. “This deli honors tradition while welcoming evolution—brisket, pastrami, and corned beef prepared with respect, sliced thick or thin depending on the sandwich, and served with conviction,” he says. “There’s diversity on the plate, but also discipline.”

Jason’s Deli

Jason’s Deli serves wholesome food without junk ingredients. The chain, which has 239 delis in 27 states, got rid of all artificial flavors, banned dyes and all high-fructose corn syrup in its food. It’s a go-to for Brian Gunterman, butcher, pitmaster, CEO and Founder of DDR BBQ Supply, who loves their Reuben sandwich. “They do not rhyme the sandwich with dressing or mushy kraut,” he says. “The corned beef is well marbled, and cut thin enough to bite, and they only toast rye till it breaks. It’s balanced, not sloppy.”

McAlister’s Deli

In 1989, McAlister's Deli opened its first location in Mississippi. The quaint gathering place served tasty sandwiches, giant spuds, salads and their famous McAlister's Sweet Tea. Today, the Deli has over 500 locations throughout the U.S. and it's a favorite for Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef based in California. One of his must-haves is the chicken & dumplings soup, available on daily specials and throughout the year. "Their chicken dumplings never taste greasy and are made daily and in house," he says.

Molinari Delicatessen

Molinari Delicatessen is an Italian deli in San Francisco’s North Beach that’s been around since 1896. “An Italian deli should feel alive the moment you walk in—authentic, passionate, and unapologetic about flavor,” says Chef Thomas. “Great Italian sandwiches aren’t rushed–they’re built to let ingredients meld.” He explains, “Meats and cheeses are shingled carefully to create air pockets, bread is chosen for both structure and softness, and the sandwich is often wrapped tightly and lightly compressed so everything settles into place.” Chef Thomas adds, “Olive oil, vinegar, dried oregano, and spicy pickled peppers bring brightness, while restraint keeps any single element from overpowering the rest.” According to Chef Thomas, “Molinari Delicatessen embodies this tradition perfectly. It delivers nostalgic Italian-American flavors with authenticity, generosity and consistency. This is a deli that knows exactly who it is. The meats are sliced fresh, the portions are honest, and every sandwich feels rooted in history rather than trends.”