8 Ways To Burn More Calories On Every Walk Without Picking Up the Pace

Going for a good old-fashioned walk works wonders for the mind, body, and soul. Sure, it may be a simple exercise, but there’s something invigorating about lacing up your sneakers, hitting the trails, and breathing the fresh air. You may have your go-to neighborhood walk, or perhaps you prefer checking out new routes. Whatever be the case, we chatted with an expert to learn eight ways to burn more calories on every walk without picking up the pace. (You can thank us later!)

Switch up Your Terrain

Terrain is the “silent MVP” of your walks, says Joe Ghafari, a certified personal trainer, nutritionist, and weight-loss specialist at Eden.

If you want to maximize the results of each walk, Joe encourages you to ditch the flatter routes every so often. “The terrain does the work for you,” he says.

For instance, Joe explains, “Walking on the beach can burn up to 50% more calories than pavement. Your feet sink, your calves and hamstrings work overtime, and your core fights for balance. It’s a full-body burn, trust me.”

A soft, grassy surface recruits more muscles to stabilize your steps. It’s an excellent choice for joint health, too—especially if you’re a long-distance walker.

Lastly, trails that have rocks, roots, and inclines provide an incredible calorie-burning workout.

“It’s like your body’s playing obstacle course detective the whole time,” Joe says. “That unpredictability forces constant adaptation, which means you’re using more energy even at a chill pace.”

Walk Backward

Walking backward—also known as retro walking—may sound and look a tad silly, but just wait until you experience the underrated benefits.

“It demands balance, coordination, and a whole new muscle pattern. Yes—it burns more,” explains Joe. “Even five minutes of backward walking can feel like a leg day finisher if you’re not used to it.”

Do Walking Lunges

Get ready to feel the best kind of lower-body burn by adding walking lunges to your classic cardio sesh. Joe recommends incorporating 10 to 20 walking lunges every few blocks, “and you’ve basically snuck in strength training mid-walk.”

Do Side Steps and Lateral Walks

Put your outer glutes and core to work with side steps and lateral walks. Joe says this tip is especially useful for individuals who work a desk job, lead a more sedentary life, or have knee pain due to straight-line movement all day.

“Think of it this way: Walking in a straight line is like cruise control,” Joe explains. “The moment you step sideways or go backward, your stabilizers, glutes, and core fire up like crazy to keep you steady. That metabolic demand adds up, especially over time.”

Wear a Weighted Vest

If you haven’t hopped on the rucking bandwagon, now’s the perfect time to do so. Rucking—walking with a weighted rucksack or vest—has gained much popularity over the years, and for good reason. You’re blending strength training and cardio into one session.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

According to Joe, “Even a 10-pound vest increases resistance and calorie burn while keeping your hands free.”

Wear Hand or Ankle Weights

Wearing one to three-pound hand or ankle weights makes your upper and lower body work harder with every single step.

“Keep form tight, swing with intention, don’t flail,” Joe instructs.

Do Bodyweight Circuits

No weights? No problem! Another productive way to incorporate strength training into your walks is by performing bodyweight circuits. Joe recommends stopping every 5 minutes and doing 10 squats, 10 pushups on a bench, or 10 jump squats.

Use Walking Poles

Walk Nordic style by using walking poles. It’s incredible how much of a game-changer walking with poles can be.

“You’ll engage more upper body, improve posture, and can boost calorie burn by 15 to 20%,” Joe tells us. “Plus, they’re great on trails.”