7 Best Walmart Deals Right Now Despite Rising Prices

Rising costs are very much on the minds of Americans, but Walmart is assuring consumers that prices won’t jump as a result of tariffs for the time being. “We have always worked to keep our prices as low as possible and we won’t stop. We’ll keep prices as low as we can for as long as we can given the reality of small retail margins,” Walmart told CNN in a statement.

But that wasn’t always their stance. Walmart did try to hike up prices, CNBC reported, but changed their tune after president Trump publicly rebuked Walmart for trying to raise prices and put the company on blast.

“Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected. Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, “EAT THE TARIFFS,” and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!”

The shifting change highlights the balance companies are trying to find with keeping customers happy while appeasing shareholders amid Trump’s evolving trade policies.

With that in mind, there are currently a slew of great kitchen and food-related deals at Walmart right now that can help you save money without compromising on quality. Here are seven standout bargains to grab now while the prices are low and the items are still in stock.

Carote Nonstick Cookware Sets, 15 Pcs Non Stick Pots and Pans Set

Price: $38.29, originally $99.99. You save $61.70.

If you’re in need of new cookware, the Carote Nonstick Cookware Sets, 15 Pcs Non Stick Pots and Pans Set is a steal. The item is rated 4.6 by shoppers who say they’re a great value and high-quality.

The latest reviewer wrote, “Great product! I like the way the handle works, so that you can put them in the oven without worrying about ruining the handle. They cook nicely and clean up is a breeze. I haven’t put them 8n the dishwasher, but they are so easy to clean, you don’t have to.great product!!”

Another shared, “I love these. They look very nice. I got them to use in our RV. By stacking them they are so easy to store. Handles are easy on easy off while cooking. My only complaint is when you attach the handle the lid doesn’t fit properly. Other than that they’re great.”

Yellowstone 12-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set, Beth Collection

Price: $49.98, originally $104.00. You save $54.02.

After five action-packed seasons, Yellowstone wrapped up the series late last year. Fans finally got an ending, but it’s not really over. There are plenty of spinoffs in the works, so while you’re waiting to see more of Rip and Beth, enjoy the Yellowstone 12-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set, Beth Collection. It’s nearly half off and customers have high praise for the item that’s rated 4.8

One reviewer wrote, “These dishes are absolutely stunning. Please be aware they are not white. They are almost a robin, egg, blue and black. They are absolutely wonderful in the microwave and dishwasher although it is recommended to hand wash. They make an elegant dinner table. Great for entertaining. Both rustic and sophisticated.”

Another shopper agreed and shared, “This set is so perfect – minimalist yet rustic. Quality is excellent, the design is on point, the food looks great, and it doesn’t get too hot to touch in the microwave. We use the bowls for so many meals because they are generously- sized and yet ready to hold when you’re eating in front of the TV or having breakfast in bed.”

KBS 19-in-12LB Bread Maker Machine

Price: $99.98, originally priced $199.98. You save $100!

For those who love making homemade items, the KBS 19-in-12LB Bread Maker Machine is a bread maker, stand mixer yogurt maker, jam maker and jelly maker all-in-one. It’s convenient, has advanced technology to help make your experience seamless and is user friendly. Plus, you can save a significant amount if you buy now.

The appliance is rated 4.5 shoppers love how easy it is to use.

One reviewer shared, “My old bread machine stopped working, so o picked this one because of all the features. It’s easy to set and hit start!! I’ve made breads, jams, and marmalades! I also like the compartment that lets you add things at the right time, like walnuts or craisins. Great value for the price.

Another wrote, “Love my bread making machine. I only wish that I knew there is HBS 17 in 1 machine that has a screen that details the progress of the bread making that my machine doesn’t have. However, learning to make homemade bread has been made so easy if you just follow some very simple rules. After putting in your ingredients the machine does the rest and out comes homemade baked bread.”

Chefman EasyAir 15 Qt. Toaster Oven Air Fryer

Price: $109.99, original $140.99. You save $40.

An air fryer is a healthy, quick and easy way to cook everything from fish, meat, veggies, frozen meals or sides like fries. The handy Chefman EasyAir 15 Qt. Toaster Oven Air Fryer

can prepare your favorite meals in various settings such as bake, broil, air fry, or toast and Walmart shoppers have rated the item 4.7. The biggest complaint is the size and amount of counter space it takes.

One reviewer wrote, “Great oven/air fryer. We use it for baking bread and other small tasks. Although it does take some space on the kitchen countertop, it is easy on the eye due to the light color. For the next model, I would suggest placing the touch controls on the top of the oven/air fryer while making the unit wider. P.S. I have yet to try all of the recipes from the Chefman website :-)”

Someone else shared, “New to this appliance but able to replace toaster oven & airfryer & just have one that does it all Wish was little smaller just bcz of my space but so far love it”

Carote 12 Pcs Kitchen Knife Set

Price: $13.99, originally $35.96. You save $21.97.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The 12-piece Carote Kitchen Knife Set is a must-have for everyday use. Whether you’re chopping up veggies for a fresh salad or cutting meat, the set is a gamechanger. Shoppers have rated the item 4.8 and rave about their razor sharpness.

One customer wrote, “I must have been using a dull knife so long !! I tell you what ! Right out the box I did the paper test. – sliced the paper like butter. I’m usually fast in the kitchen %26 had a little accident because THEY ARE SO SHARP, thankfully they come with a knife sheath <3. I bought the pastel set %26 it is so pretty, I caught it on sale but I would surely pay the full price.”

Another shared, “I waited 4 months to write a review. I wanted to make sure the knives are of good quality. The other knives I bought became dull after 2 weeks of using it. This one is still as sharp as the first day I used them, and it’s been 4 months of daily use. I love it!”

VAVSEA Double Wall French Press Coffee Maker

Price: $29.99, originally $59.59. You save $29.60

Whether you need a pick-me-up, or you want to start your day off right, the VAVSEA Double Wall French Press Coffee Maker brews a flavorful cup that keeps your coffee hot while staying cool to the touch. It’s ideal to take on the go since it’s designed to be portable and durable. It’s rated 4.8 and Walmart shoppers love how easy it is to use.

One person wrote, “This is a beautifully designed French Press. It works smoothly and cleans easily. I am very fond of it and am so glad I could find it at a reasonable price at Walmart. It was delivered promptly and I thank Walmart for taking care of this so efficiently,.”

Another shared, “this French press is so easy to use and, best of all, easy to clean! bye-bye big brand coffee sellers! now I make my own coffee and save in the process!”

Power XL StirMax 7.5 Qt Multi-Cooker

Price: $64.00, originally $99.00. You save $35.00.

It’s hard to beat a good slow cooked meal and right now you can save a few bucks by purchasing the Power XL StirMax 7.5 Qt Multi-Cooker that also stirs and shreds food. Shoppers love the different functions and have rated it 4.6.

One reviewer wrote, “This is going to save hours of my life. Caramelised onions perfectly. Sautéed setting, 430F, 25 minutes, high stir. Three onions and olive oil. Every 5-10 minutes I’d scrape down the sides so it’s not 100% handsfree but it way less hands on. Yeeeessssss.”

Another wrote, “This innovative kitchen appliance is truly a game changer. It effortlessly handles a multitude of cooking tasks, allowing you to prepare a wide variety of meals with ease. By significantly reducing the number of dishes used, it streamlines the cooking process and minimizes cleanup. Imagine the time you’ll save—no more juggling pots and pans or spending hours in the kitchen. With this remarkable tool, you’ll discover a newfound freedom, making cooking not just quicker, but also more enjoyable.”