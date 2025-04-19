6 Bodyweight Moves That Melt Belly Fat Faster Than Cardio

These days, experts unanimously agree: Bodyweight moves are more effective in melting body fat than cardio. Celebrity fitness trainer and health and wellness expert Jenna Willis is one of many trainers who design strength training routines for her A-list clients, including Camila Cabello and Lala Kent. "I love turning ab exercises into full-body moves because they are way more effective than grinding away on the treadmill. You're not just working your core—you're calling on your legs, arms, glutes, and back too. With more muscle groups activated, your heart rate stays elevated and you're building strength while torching calories. It's a smarter, more powerful way to train—especially if you want real results and not just a sweaty cardio session," she tells Eat This, Not That! Here are some of her favorite full-body core-focused exercises "guaranteed to get your heart rate up and your abs on fire!"

Plank Jack to Shoulder Tap

Plank Jack to Shoulder Tap is the first ab exercise she recommends. "Start in a high plank. Jump your feet out and in (like a jack), then tap opposite shoulders with control—no hips rocking!" she writes.

Squat Knee Drive Twist

Exercise two is a Squat Knee Drive Twist. "Do a bodyweight squat, then drive one knee up across your body as you twist toward it. Alternate sides," she writes.

Side Plank Reach Through

She recommends the third exercise: Side Plank Reach Through. "In a side plank, reach your top arm under your torso in a twisting motion, then open back up. Keep your hips lifted to fire up your obliques," she says.

Reverse Lunge High Knee Drive Pulldown

Next up on Willis's list? Reverse Lunge High Knee Drive Pulldown. "Step back into a reverse lunge, then explode upwards, driving your knee high while pulling your arms down like a lat pulldown," she says.

Beast Hold Kick Through

Beast Hold Kick Through is the fifth ab exercise. "From a beast hold (knees hovering off the floor), rotate and kick one leg through while opening up the chest. Alternate sides," she says.

Forearm Plank (or Assisted) Spider Woman

In a forearm plank, bring one knee out to the side toward your elbow, like a Spider Woman crawl. Alternate sides and keep hips low," she suggests.