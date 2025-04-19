 Skip to content

6 Bodyweight Moves That Melt Belly Fat Faster Than Cardio

These full-body core exercises torch fat and build strength—no treadmill required.
Published on April 19, 2025 | 6:30 AM

These days, experts unanimously agree: Bodyweight moves are more effective in melting body fat than cardio. Celebrity fitness trainer and health and wellness expert Jenna Willis is one of many trainers who design strength training routines for her A-list clients, including Camila Cabello and Lala Kent. "I love turning ab exercises into full-body moves because they are way more effective than grinding away on the treadmill. You're not just working your core—you're calling on your legs, arms, glutes, and back too. With more muscle groups activated, your heart rate stays elevated and you're building strength while torching calories. It's a smarter, more powerful way to train—especially if you want real results and not just a sweaty cardio session," she tells Eat This, Not That! Here are some of her favorite full-body core-focused exercises "guaranteed to get your heart rate up and your abs on fire!"

Plank Jack to Shoulder Tap

fit man demonstrating plank shoulder taps to reach your ideal weight fast
Shutterstock

Plank Jack to Shoulder Tap is the first ab exercise she recommends. "Start in a high plank. Jump your feet out and in (like a jack), then tap opposite shoulders with control—no hips rocking!" she writes.

Squat Knee Drive Twist

female jogger in bright athletic wear performing high knees by the waterfront, enjoying the sunny day.
Shutterstock

Exercise two is a Squat Knee Drive Twist. "Do a bodyweight squat, then drive one knee up across your body as you twist toward it. Alternate sides," she writes.

Side Plank Reach Through

woman doing side planks, concept of exercises for a leaner body in your 40s
Shutterstock

She recommends the third exercise: Side Plank Reach Through. "In a side plank, reach your top arm under your torso in a twisting motion, then open back up. Keep your hips lifted to fire up your obliques," she says.

Reverse Lunge High Knee Drive Pulldown

man performing reverse lunges to lose belly fat and slow aging
Shutterstock

Next up on Willis's list? Reverse Lunge High Knee Drive Pulldown. "Step back into a reverse lunge, then explode upwards, driving your knee high while pulling your arms down like a lat pulldown," she says.

Beast Hold Kick Through

beach bear crawls
Shutterstock

Beast Hold Kick Through is the fifth ab exercise. "From a beast hold (knees hovering off the floor), rotate and kick one leg through while opening up the chest. Alternate sides," she says.

Forearm Plank (or Assisted) Spider Woman

woman forearm planks
Shutterstock

And last but not least? Forearm Plank (or Assisted) Spider Woman. "In a forearm plank, bring one knee out to the side toward your elbow, like a Spider Woman crawl. Alternate sides and keep hips low," she suggests.

