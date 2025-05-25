7 Bottled Iced Teas That Actually Taste Fresh-Brewed, According to Fans

Iced tea is a summer staple and with warm weather temps heating up, a cold bottle is a refreshing way to cool down. While it’s nice to grab one on the go and not worry about brewing a glass yourself, some bottled iced teas aren’t always satisfying. They’re either too sweet, too bland or missing that special something that makes it taste homemade.

However, not all iced teas are created equal and there’s several that are earning high praises from shoppers that get it right with a balanced sweetness, real ingredients and the perfect steeped taste. Here are seven bottled iced teas that fans say taste fresh-brewed ranked in order of good to best according to reviews.

Milo’s Famous Sweet Iced Tea, 100% Natural

Nutrition : per serving 1 bottle

Calories : 180

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: g0)

Sodium : 5mg

Carbs : 45g (Fiber: 1g , Sugar: 44g)

Protein : 0g

Sweet tea quenches your thirst on a hot day and customers love Milo’s Famous Sweet Iced Tea, 100% Natural for its flavor and the right amount of sweetness. It’s rated 4.4 stars at Walmart and shoppers give the tea high remarks for its taste.

One customer wrote, “Best Tea ever next to family homemade sweet tea. It’s not too sweet. Taste tea more than sugar which is the way we like. I would Highly Recommend this product.”

Another shared, “The best sweet tea there is in my opinion. I drink way too much of this stuff. The price is a little high, but what isn’t these days. But it is far cheaper to make your own tea. But this does well when I’m feeling lazy.”

Honest Tea Organic Half Tea & Half Lemonade

Nutrition : per serving 1 bottle

Calories : 100

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 25g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 25g)

Protein : 0g

The Honest Company is known for using eco-friendly safe ingredients, has a strong emphasis on sustainability and abides by ethical practices, which is why so many love the Honest Tea Organic Half Tea & Half Lemonade. It’s made with USDA certified organic ingredients and real-brewed with Fair Trade Certified tea leaves. And it has the ideal sweetness, according to fans.

It’s rated 4.5 at Kroger and the biggest complaint is that it’s not always available

One customer wrote, “Very yummy and not too sweet. A great blend of flavors and we go through it tons in the summer.”

Another shared, “Love this tea! Perfect blend of lemonade & tea – you can literally taste both with every sip. Wish it was more readily sold in Canada.”

ITO EN Unsweetened Jasmine Green Tea

Nutrition : per serving 1 bottle

Calories : 0

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 55mg

Carbs : <1g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

This Japanese brand is known for premium tea, and its bottled jasmine green tea is a standout. The floral aroma, light taste, and zero sugar make it feel like a delicate home-brewed tea, chilled to perfection.

It’s rated 4.5 on Amazon with over 13,000 reviews that mostly praise the healthier ingredients and distinct taste.

The latest Amazon reviewer wrote, “It’s the tea. Flavor strong. It’s amazing for my health benefits. It’s delicious better than coffee to keep you focus and proactive, productive or what ever it’s your day by day. Taste so good cold whit ice. Great for summer to get refreshed and hidrate. I love it i get each week a box.”

Another customer shared, “I absolutely love this tea, I have had several green teas and this is by far my favorite.”

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

Nutrition : per serving 12 fl oz

Calories : 120

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 32g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 32g)

Protein : 0g

Gold Peak hits the sweet spot for fans of Southern-style tea. Made with real sugar and brewed tea leaves, it has a clean, familiar taste that doesn’t feel syrupy.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It’s rated 4.6 at Target and one shopper wrote, “Sweet and bold flavor. Taste fresh and has fresh simple ingredients! Nice recycled bottle packaging and serving size suggestions is 1 bottle per person I guess lol!”

Another wrote, “Gold peak sweet tea is my favorite drink! You can really taste the authentic brewed tea! It’s made with real can sugar instead of that lab made sugar. It’s not too sweet, really just the perfect amount of sweetness!”

Tejava Original Black Tea

Nutrition : per serving 12 fl oz

Calories : 0

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

Tejava’s unsweetened black tea is known for its smooth finish and award-winning flavor. Brewed from hand picked tea leaves from Java, Indonesia, it has a bold but balanced profile that iced tea fans appreciate.

Reviewers love that it’s “clean and pure” with no sugar or additives—just tea and water and is rated 4.7 stars at Vons.

One shopper wrote, “Tastes just like homemade ice tea but better and you did not have to make it!”

Another shared, “I like this tea very much very fresh brewed taste.”

Arizona Green Tea with Ginseng & Honey

Nutrition : per serving 1 can

Calories : 701

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 18g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 17g)

Protein : 0g

A cult favorite, Arizona’s green tea has a unique flavor that fans say hits differently than anything else on shelves. With a mix of honey, ginseng, and green tea, it leans sweeter, but the flavor is tantalizing.

Rated 4.7 with nearly 20,000 reviews on Amazon, shoppers appreciate the value and quality.

A customer wrote, “Our family loves this tea. The size and price = a great value! The quality of the ingredients we are satisfied with . There is a bit more sugar than I would like but if you put it with ice you add some water to it! The size is big and lasts us a week!”

Another simply shared, “This drink is amazing taste and the price is amazing.”

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea

Nutrition : per serving 12 fl oz

Calories : 0

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 0g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 0g)

Protein : 0g

Simple and strong, Pure Leaf’s unsweetened black tea is a favorite for those who want zero sugar, no calories, salt, carbs or fat and maximum flavor. It’s made with real brewed tea and no preservatives, and the bold, tannic taste is consistently compared to fresh-brewed.

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Black Tea is a go-to for many and the reviews reflect its popularity. It’s rated 4.7 at Target, 4.8 at Sam’s Club and 4.8 at Amazon.

The latest Amazon reviewer wrote, “Best brewed tea!! it’s very refreshing, great taste and good price. Add some lemon, honey and one leaf of mint and you end up with a great drink.”

Another Amazon shopper shared, “As a former Texas resident and self-proclaimed sweet tea enthusiast, I have to admit I might be a little biased when it comes to tea. That said, Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea has truly won me over with its clean, bold, and refreshing flavor.

This tea is simplicity at its finest—just real tea, brewed to perfection, with no sugar or additives. While I usually lean toward the sweeter side of things, I’ve come to really appreciate the purity of Pure Leaf’s unsweetened option. It’s perfect for those moments when you want something crisp and refreshing without the extra sugar.”