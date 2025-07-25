7 Best Breakfast Chain Menu Items

Americans love going out for breakfast foods at any time of the day—whether it’s a fast food staple, beloved local diner, or a nationwide restaurant chain, consumers love eggs, pancakes, bacon, maple syrup, and endless cups of coffee. But where are the best, most high-quality breakfast items to be found? I analyzed social media threads and restaurant reviews to see which options customers rave about; for quality, value, and just plain deliciousness. Here are seven chains where the breakfast items are top-notch, fans say.

IHOP Big Breakfast Burrito

Fans say IHOP’s Big Breakfast Burrito is “the GOAT”: Made with bacon, sausage links, hash browns, scrambled eggs, jack and cheddar cheese, and hollandaise, this huge breakfast item is a big hit with breakfast-lovers. “Ask them to press and grill the burrito if they aren’t busy. Makes it ten times better!” one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Waffle House All-Star Special

The Waffle House All-Star meal is huge, filling, and always on point, customers say. “It really is the most food, and most consistently well prepared breakfast meal for the price point. I remember in the 1990’s we had the All you can eat menu for 5.99! It was literally everything on the menu but steak and pork chops. Drinks were extra,” one fan said. “The All-Star never disappoints,” another commented.

Cracker Barrel Old Timer’s Breakfast

Cracker Barrel Old Timer’s Breakfast is a fan-favorite menu item—the portions are huge and the food quality is impressive for the price. “I find their pancakes to be too sweet, but a lot of people love them. I usually go for the Old Timers with eggs over easy and hash brown casserole. Not the loaded hash brown casserole, the regular,” one Redditor said.

McDonald’s Egg McMuffins

McDonald’s Egg McMuffins and Hash Browns are some of the best fast food breakfast items you can get, fans say. “Best fast food breakfast. Multiple great items, crispy hash browns are the best, OJ is amazing. Plus it’s always consistent,” one raved. “A simple sausage egg biscuit tastes divine when you’re coming off an all-nighter,” another said.

Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Biscuit

Chick-fil-A’s Spicy Chicken Biscuit is one of the best things on the menu, fans say. “I had breakfast for the first time in my life from Chick-fil-A, I’m a night owl. The spicy chicken biscuit and hash browns were absolutely amazing! Thank you guys for working hard and making good food. Phenomenal and amazing fresh,” one happy customer said.

Burger King Egg-normous Burrito

Burger King’s Egg-normous Burrito is top-tier, fans say. “I will tell anyone who will listen that BK breakfast is truly the top tier. Not a ton of options, but what they have is DELICIOUS. The Eggnormous Burrito is what I wake up wanting every single morning,” one customer raved.

Wendy’s Seasoned Potato Wedges

Breakfast fans absolutely love Wendy’s Seasoned Potato Wedges. “I would give anything to make these an all day item,” one said. “They are the reason to get Wendy’s breakfast… the sandwiches are decent. But the wedges are unreal,” another agreed. “They have the best breakfast for fast food. I’ve only had it once but the wedges were fantastic and the breakfast baconator was lit,” a third said.