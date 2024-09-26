11 Best Group-Friendly Restaurant Chains

Whether it's a big birthday party, a work event, or just a spontaneous dinner with a group of friends, hosting a large group can be a challenge, which is why many of us head to a restaurant. Hosting a large party at a restaurant, however, can also require careful coordination. From managing guest lists to choosing dishes that can feed a crowd, it takes time to get the details right. Ensuring the restaurant has the space and resources to meet your needs is also important, and finding a restaurant for a large group near you can take some work.

That's why we've considered menus, restaurant sizes, and options with private dining areas in coming up with this list. These high-end and casual restaurants are equipped for big groups and also offer private dining. Many restaurants will help you curate a special menu for your event, meaning you can oversee the food and the cost.

No matter which one you pick, if you're going with more than four people, we strongly recommend calling or booking online for your big group at the restaurant in advance.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Back in 1982, two Buffalo transplants in Ohio decided to satisfy their buffalo wings craving by opening Buffalo Wild Wings, and the rest is history. With around 1,200 locations around the U.S., this casual sports bar, with big portions of shareable wings and tenders, is a great spot for a group gathering. Some locations take reservations, but regardless, if you're going with a big group, call ahead and let them know you're coming.

I Tried Boneless Wings From 6 Chains & the Best Were Plump, Tender, and Succulent

Dave & Buster's

Ramp up the fun with your work crew or a family gathering at Dave & Buster's, part arcade, part restaurant. The chain has 140 locations, and all of them take reservations. If you have a group of 20 or fewer, you can reserve a larger space online, with fun platters of food—think cheese plates or appetizer samplers with sliders and quesadilla—and drink tickets and cocktail towers for your crew. The chain also offers private spaces in many locations for groups that are even larger.

The Capital Grille

For a sophisticated night out, The Capital Grille offers fine dining and world-class wines, along with that flawless steakhouse service your dad would love. With a menu of indulgent appetizers ready to be passed around, and steak for sharing (or not, if you want to indulge in the filet mignon by yourself). Most restaurants can accommodate reservations for parties up to 12. For a bigger party, The Capital Grille offers private dining rooms to accommodate almost any type and size of event, with customized menus, a planner to help with the details, and a dedicated staff.

7 Steakhouse Chains That Serve the Best Burgers

Benihana

Founded back in 1964, Benihana is a Japanese hibachi-style steakhouse that also serves sushi, but the food is only half the fun. Diners sit around a teppanyaki grill while a skilled chef chops and cooks meats and vegetables using traditional techniques. The restaurant offers reservations online for parties of up to 15 people, and many locations offer private and semi-private dining options for bigger groups. Private dining, with a custom menu made up of Benihana favorites like the Benihana Trio and Ocean Treasure, can be a creative way to bring your coworkers together, or just have a fun filled meal with your family.

The Old Spaghetti Factory

This chain was founded back in 1969 in Oregon, and is still family owned and operated, with locations from Hawaii to Kentucky. The Old Spaghetti Factory restaurants take reservations, including for large groups, and many locations have private dining space—some will hold up to 150 people. The crowd pleasing Italian-American menu has something for everyone, and each entree comes with a starter of bread, soup, or a salad, and ends with a signature dessert.

I Tried the Chicken Parm at 5 Major Italian Chains & the Best Was Thick, Crispy and Perfectly Sauced

Seasons 52

Developed in 2003, Seasons 52 serves freshly grilled food and wine in a casual setting. The restaurant takes reservations for groups up to 12, and serves shareables like flatbreads with toppings like fresh vegetables and pesto chicken, and big plates like wood grilled pork chops. For bigger parties, the restaurants offer chefs table experiences, semi-private and private dining areas. And, with everything on the menu 595 calories or less, Seasons 52 offers a unique dining experience for guests who want to enjoy fresh, seasonal favorites while sticking to their healthy eating goals.

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, known for serving high-quality steaks and seafood, and even becoming America's favorite chain restaurant this year, will happily accommodate your party with group friendly dining. The restaurants offer private rooms to host an event, or you can make a reservation for a group of people under 12 via their website.

4 Outdated Steakhouse Chains Making a Comeback In 2024

The Cheesecake Factory

With a giant menu covering ground from healthy bites to indulgent burgers, The Cheesecake Factory is always a crowd-pleaser. While they only take reservations for parties up to six, many of the chain's locations offer banquet rooms that are perfect for a family reunion or other celebration. You can request more information about private event dining on their website or call your local restaurant.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cracker Barrel

With ample parking at every location, space to stretch out at your table, and a menu of comfort classics like chicken pot pie, chicken fried steak, and breakfast all day, Cracker Barrel is an easy choice for a treat for the whole family. The restaurant does not take reservations, so if you're a big group, it's a smart move to get on their waitlist. If your group is over 15 diners, and you have a confirmed time and date, you can fill out a form to request a table (and let the restaurant know they're going to be busy).

I Tried Cracker Barrel's New Fall Menu & One Entrée Was Incredible

P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993, this Asian fusion restaurant is a favorite for its lettuce wraps, sushi and noodle dishes, all made from scratch daily. Most P.F. Chang's locations can accommodate parties up to 12 with reservations, but you'd be wise to do so well in advance as this restaurant fills up fast. Chang's has you covered for a larger group dining experience as well, including larger party reservations and events at the restaurant.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament

For the family or friend group that likes to do things a little different, and have a ton of fun, Medieval Times is an excellent choice for a group dinner with a bonus show. The restaurant serves a four course meal "fit for royalty" during every performance. The feast is usually a soup, roasted chicken, buttered corn, and more, including dessert, and vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options are all available. Not to mention seeing a live performance on horses while you dine! Buy tickets in advance for a smaller group, or if your celebration or event is over 15, Medieval Times has options for parties and company outings—because team building goes hand in hand with jousting.