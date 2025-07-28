French toast has long been a beloved breakfast staple, but when prepared incorrectly, it can be basic and quite frankly boring. But when stuffed with fruity goodness or masterfully cooked to golden perfection, it is an indulgence worth the extra calories.

While it’s not hard to find French toast on the menu at breakfast chains, not every restaurant gets it right. To help narrow down the search for the top-notch comfort food, Eat This, Not That! scoured through countless reviews to find the best spots.

Here’s the top 6 breakfast chains that make the best French toast, according to customers.

Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe is a fast-growing small chain that has locations across the U.S. and is known for their sensational brunch menu.

In a Reddit thread about where to get the best French toast in the Dayton, Ohio area, commenters recommended the restaurant.

One person wrote, “I really liked the French toast I got from Another Broken Egg Cafe. They have a seasonal French toast that they change up regularly. Right now it’s King’s Hawaiian bread with caramelized pineapple and butter rum sauce.”

A second wrote, “The cinnamon roll French toast at the broken egg is a transcendental experience.”

IHOP

IHOP remains a breakfast go-to and the various French toast flavors standout.

One Redditor wrote, “I got the secret of the cookie butter French toast and it was way better than I was expecting. The bread is super big and fluffy and it wasn’t sickly sweet. Also bonus I’m pretty sure the cookie crumbles are just biscoff. Highly recommend!”

Another shared, “I made the trip to the only IHOP in my area to try the Secret of the Cookie Butter as well. It’s a lot of bread! But I enjoyed it. It’s very sweet, so be prepare.”

Cracker Barrel

Known for its Southern-inspired home cooked meals and old-timey country store, Cracker Barrel has a superb breakfast menu that includes French toast people love.

In the Reddit thread mentioned above, Cracker Barrel was also recommended.

One person wrote, “Kind of an odd ball recommendation, but Cracker Barrel has some great French toast using sourdough bread.”

On Yelp, the French toast is getting rave reviews as well.

A customer wrote, “Hubby ordered Grandma’s French Toast with scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole, and bacon. Portions are good size we both shared and our experience was so good that we’re already talking about returning.”

18 Restaurant Chains That Serve Breakfast All Day

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery is a casual chain with multiple locations across Canada and the U.S. that was founded in 1958. The restaurant started off as a pancake house and grew into a large scale company that serves hearty breakfast platters like French toast with delicious sides.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One Yelper recently wrote, “I love this place! I’ve been coming here for a long time. My Nana and I would come eat here when I was younger, now my Mom and I do. I always have good service, and good food. This was the first time trying the French toast and it was so yummy!!The prices are reasonable, and the restaurant and restrooms are clean.

Another happy customer wrote on Yelp, “Had some of the best French (bonjour) toast I’ve had since moving here approximately 52 weeks ago. Oh me oh my, what can I say? Fantastic service, ambiance was perfect for the friendly banter that took place at table 69 (nice!). Nothing but good time and immaculate vibes!!! BTW, please get something from the bakery, HIGHKEY worth it . 9.25/10.00.”

First Watch

First Watch has an expansive breakfast menu, but the French toast has generated quite the buzz online.

One Redditor wrote, “Do yourself a favor & try the Strawberry Tres Leches French Toast at First Watch.”

A second agreed and wrote, “Just had it Monday!!!!! DO IT!!!!

Snooze A.M. Eatery

Snooze A.M. Eatery has 69 locations across 10 states and is earning high remarks for its French toast.

One Yelp reviewer wrote, Such a perfect find! Our family had breakfast here on a Tuesday morning, and even still it was busy. We were seated quickly despite having 9 people, and our service was quick and efficient. We got a couple of hot drinks given the chilly weather, and ordered our food since we were hungry. The Buddha bowl was amazing big hit within the family, as were the OMG French toasts.”