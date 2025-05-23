Burger King Just Announced a Wild New Whopper

Burger King just launched one of the most fiery collaborations of the year—an exciting new menu inspired by the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon live-action film. Available nationwide from May 27, this limited-time-only offering allows guests to experience four “dragon-inspired takes” on menu items in honor of the movie, which will be in theaters on Friday, June 13.

“At BK, we love to bring partnerships to life that create an awesome experience for families. Our new collaboration with How to Train Your Dragon is going to be fun for both kids and kids at heart,” says Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. “Our team has created a delicious menu inspired by the beloved characters and themes of this exciting new movie that brings that experience to Burger King restaurants.”

The Signature Burger

So what’s on the menu? Guests can choose from the following options:

Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper

Featuring 1/4 lb of Burger King’s iconic flame-grilled beef topped with American cheese, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo, all served on a red-and-orange-marbled bun colored with natural spices and vegetables. This one is going to be a winner for sure.

Fiery Dragon Mozzarella Fries

Heat seekers are going to love these fries covered in melty mozzarella cheese with peppers and Calabrian chili pepper-breading, perfectly on-trend for Gen Z’s spicy obsession. Each order is served in a Toothless-inspired carton so even the kiddos who don’t like spice will be delighted.

Soaring Strawberry Lemonade

Cool down after your Dragon Whopper and Fiery Fries with the Soaring Strawberry Lemonade, made with real fruit juice.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Viking’s Chocolate Sundae

Every Viking needs their dessert (where do you think Danish pastries come from?) so this decadent vanilla soft-serve with Hershey’s chocolate syrup and black & green cookie crumbles is the perfect end to the meal.

Fans Are Loving It

Fans are already impressed with the fun new menu, sharing their thoughts on social media (and giving credit where credit is due). “Respect for BK for banning food colorings long before it was cool to,” one Redditor said. “Will that lemonade give you hiccups? Btw, the burger and mozzarella fries, but especially the latter, seem fun. I like how places do movie tie-ins,” another shared.

That’s not all! Royal Perks members can also take part in Burger King’s “Night Fury Flight” game from May 27 through July 15 for a chance to win some very cool prizes, including an amazing trip for four to Universal Orlando Resort to experience the all-new How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk attraction. Fans can also win digital AMC Theatres gift cards and receive special offers through the app. Not as cool as a trip to Orlando but still very fun. Fly over to Burger King to grab this special collaboration before it’s gone!