6 Texas Roadhouse Burgers & Sandwiches, Ranked From “Dry” to “Delicious”

A full ranking of Texas Roadhouse burgers and sandwiches by taste.

Whether you’re at a steakhouse or a Five Guys, sometimes when you’re hungry all you need is a massive, juicy burger. Texas Roadhouse has tasty meals beyond their cuts, including a selection of burgers and sandwiches that hit just as hard as their steak dinners. Their handheld options are ideal when it comes to easing your hunger pains, and I’m here to help you choose the best one.

Mushroom Jack Chicken Sandwich

About 1070 calories

The Mushroom Jack Chicken Sandwich certainly wasn’t bad by any means, but it was my least favorite out of the 6 handheld choices. This one had potential, especially with the sautéed mushrooms and melted jack cheese, but it ultimately fell short compared to the rest. The chicken looked good with nice grill marks, but overall it leaned a little dry. The soggy bottom bun didn’t help either. It’s not bad, but compared to the rest, it’s the one I’d skip.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

About 1230 calories

The ribs at Texas Roadhouse are incredible, so I had high hopes for another BBQ option on the menu; their Pulled Pork Sandwich. Portion-wise, this is massive. You get a ton of pulled pork, easily enough to stretch into another meal. The barbecue sauce is flavorful (as expected here), and the pork is flavorful, but it’s a little on the dry side. It’s good, just not as strong as some of the other barbecue options on the menu like the ribs. Overall, it’s decent, but not something I’d go out of my way to order again.

All-American Cheeseburger

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About 880 calories

The All-American Cheeseburger is your classic, no frills burger, and it consists of exactly what you’d expect. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion, the bun holds up well, the toppings are fresh, and the patty has a nice char on it. The burger was cooked longer than I’d prefer, which took away some juiciness, but it’s still a dependable option. If you like a straightforward, traditional cheeseburger, this is the one you want.

Bacon Cheeseburger

About 1340 calories

The Bacon Cheeseburger was a big step up from the regular cheeseburger in my opinion. Adding bacon makes a noticeable difference. The extra fat and crispiness help balance out the burger and bring more flavor overall. It fixes some of the dryness, unlike the regular cheeseburger, and makes it way more satisfying. Even if you don’t usually go for bacon on burgers (I generally prefer my burgers without bacon), this one proves it’s worth it here.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

About 640 calories

The BBQ Chicken Sandwich was one of the biggest surprises to me. The chicken is juicy, the bun holds up well, and the barbecue sauce really shines with a tangy, balanced flavor. It’s simple but done really well, and it stands out as one of the better chicken options on the menu overall. Definitely a great pick if you’re not in the mood for beef.

Smokehouse Burger

About 1440 calories

The Smokehouse Burger is the clear winner by a landslide in my eyes. It’s huge, hearty, and packed with flavor, everything you want in a delicious burger. From the melty cheese and mushrooms, to the sautéed onions and barbecue sauce, the combination here just works. Everything is cooked beautifully, and each bite hits. It’s easily the most memorable sandwich on the menu and the one I’d come back for.