6 Seafood Chains Serving the Best Crispy Fish Tacos

See which major restaurant brands serve the highest-rated fish tacos.

Crispy fish tacos perfectly fried and served with sides like guacamole and slaw are always a good idea, but where can you get the best ones? While diners living in regions like Southern California are spoiled for choice when it comes to fish tacos, many chain restaurants are also serving up exceptional seafood tacos made with top-quality ingredients for incredible flavor. Here are six seafood chains where the tacos are so good diners rave about them.

McCormick & Schmick’s

The Al Pastor Fish Tacos at McCormick & Schmick’s are made with buttermilk fried whitefish, red cabbage slaw, pineapple, avocado puree, and green chili sour cream in a corn tortilla. “The happy hour menu is fantastic. The fish tacos were perfectly cooked,” one diner shared.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

The Baja-inspired fish tacos at Rubio’s Coastal Grill are hugely popular with diners. These tacos are made with wild-caught beer-battered Alaska Pollock served on corn tortillas with lime crema, mild salsa and cabbage, served with ‘no-fried’ pinto beans and tortilla chips. “LOVE Rubio’s fish tacos. As a visitor to sunny California, I never miss the opportunity to eat their fish tacos. Sooo good 💯😊,” one fan said.

Taco Nazo

Taco Nazo call themselves the pioneers of the fish taco since 1978. The World Famous Fish Taco is lightly battered and fried, topped with cabbage, onion, tomato, cilantro, and signature sauce. “The food was incredible,” one diner shared. “I had their three taco combo, carne asada, fish and shrimp tacos with a shrimp ceviche large. The tacos were all delicious in their own style. The ceviche was flavorful and just right.”

Wahoo’s

The Crispy Fish Taco at Wahoo’s is absoutely delicious: Alaska Flounder with lightly seasoned breading on a corn tortilla with melted cheese, citrus slaw and cilantro sauce. “Their crispy fish taco and citrus slaw are really good….really fresh!! I also like their fuego carnitas taco with roasted corn and queso fresco. They go amazingly well together,” one diner shared.

Legal Sea Foods

The Fish Tacos at Legal Sea Foods are made with North Atlantic white fish, pickled red cabbage, chipotle aioli, and pico de gallo, available fried or Cajun blackened. “I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve ordered here from fish tacos, to grilled fish, to lobster rolls,” one diner said. “My dad is a picky eater but likes Legal so it’s a go-to restaurant for us when he is in town.”

Joe’s Crab Shack

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Joe’s Crab Shack has Blackened Fish Tacos made with green cabbage, citrus vinaigrette, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, cilantro, and avocado lime dressing served with red beans and rice. “The food was delicious, I had the fish tacos and ice water,” one fan said.