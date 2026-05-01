Five chain restaurants known for crispy-edged pancakes and griddle-cooked stacks.

Some people prefer all around soft and fluffy pancakes. I like mine a little crispy around the edges. There are a handful of restaurants that cook pancakes to perfection. Some are buttermilk flapjacks or silver-dollar pancakes, while others specialize in baked Dutch Baby-style. They are all delicious and worth waiting for. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best crispy pancakes.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is famous for its buttermilk pancakes, served with warm syrup and real butter. “I’ve never had a homemade pancake come close to the cracker barrel ones,” one Redditor writes. “One of the best pancakes ever,” agrees another. Another adds they “are fluffy/thick in the middle and crispy on the edges, unlike any other pancake I’ve ever had. Their maple syrup beats everything else out there since it’s not too boring like the usual syrups and not deadly sweet like ihops syrups.”

The Original Pancake House

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The Original Pancake House is famous for its Dutch Baby, a unique pancake baked in a cast-iron pan, perfectly crispy on the outside and deliciously sweet on the inside, perfected with a squeeze of lemon and a sprinkle of powdered sugar. The chain also has “49’er Flap Jacks” and lacy-edged potato pancakes, both with a trademark crisp. There is always a wait on weekend mornings because they are that good.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans has its own version of silver dollar pancakes. ​​Plenty-O-Pancakes comes with five mini pancakes with butter-crisped edges served with a whipped topping. They are served with one sausage link or bacon strip and a choice of beverage. Each order ranges from 460 to 790 calories, depending on the sides you get.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins American Food Co. specializes in griddled high-heat buttermilk stacks with a distinct outer snap. The Silver Dollar Short Stack, which comes with silver-dollar pancakes, syrup, and a choice of sides, is the best way to enjoy them. “Buttery and soft pancakes,” writes one Reditor.

Black Bear Diner

Black Bear Diner is famous for its extra-large “sweet cream” pancakes with a buttery, fried perimeter served all day long. According to diners, the pancakes are “sweet” and “enormous and quite delicious.” They are even more delicious when you add a pat of butter and some maple syrup.