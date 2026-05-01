6 BBQ Chains Serving the Best “Under-$15” Smoked Meat Platters

Enjoy authentic barbecue at these chains with affordable pit-smoked platters.

BBQ meals can easily get very expensive, especially when smoked ribs are involved, but many chains offer fantastic lunch and combo meals. These plates usually contain meat with sides like fries, mac and cheese and more, and offer a delicious meal for less money than you would spend hitting the drive thru. If you’re craving a proper BBQ plate for $15 and under, a few chains have you covered. Here are six smokehouses where the meat plates hit the spot without breaking the bank.

Sonny’s BBQ

Diners at Sonny’s BBQ can enjoy a wide variety of excellent plates and combos at great value. The Pork & Rib Combo is $12 for a platter of Pulled or Sliced Pork, and Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed Ribs served with two sides and bread. Sides include Green Beans, Tater Tots, Homestyle Mac and Cheese, and more.

Dickey’s Barbeque Pit

The 1 Meat Plate at Dickey’s Barbeque Pit is $14.49 and comes with your choice of one slow-smoked meat served with two sides and Texas toast. Diners can also get the Slider Duo Meal Deal for $9.85, which includes two sliders featuring your choice of Slow-Smoked Meat plus an iconic Big Yellow Cup.

Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Lunch Stuffed Baked Potato Combo at Lucille’s Smokehouse BBQ is $13.99 for a filling, hearty meal: One baked potato piled high with your choice of pulled pork or pulled chicken, jack cheese, red onions, sour cream, scallions and BBQ ranch. Served with a house salad and your choice of dressing. The chain warns, when we’re out, we’re out!

Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q

Diners at Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q can enjoy the Regular BBQ Plate for just $10.49: This generous plate contains six ounces of Southern Style Hand Pulled Pork Bar-B-Q, two sides, and a half dozen hushpuppies.

4 Rivers Smokehouse

4 Rivers Smokehouse offers diners tremendous value for money, like the 1×2 BBQ Platter for $13.99. This meal includes the choice of 1 meat: (Brisket is an extra $1.99), Pulled Pork, Burnt Ends, Pulled Chicken, Smoked Turkey, Texas Sausage, Vegan Burnt Ends, and 1/4 ribs. Each order comes with the choice of two sides including 4R BBQ Beans, Texas Cornbread, Collard Greens, Cheesy Potatoes, and more.

Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q

Diners at Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q can enjoy the Classic Pulled Pork Plate for 14.99, which contains slow-smoked pulled pork served with the chain’s original BBQ sauce, plus two Cheese Biscuits and the choice of two more trimmings. Trimmings include Potato Salad, Coleslaw, and Seasonal Fruit.