4 Restaurant Chains Serving the Best BBQ Brisket and Corn Pudding

These chains pair smoked brisket with rich corn pudding and comfort sides.

What is even more delicious than a big platter of BBQ brisket? When it is served with a side of creamy, corn pudding. The southern delicacy can be found at BBQ joints and little mom-and-pops diners across the south, and even a few chain restaurants. Where can you enjoy the beef and corn duo? Here are 4 chain restaurants serving the best BBQ brisket and corn pudding.

City Barbeque

City Barbeque offers an extensive selection of BBQ including beef brisket and a legendary brisket sandwich, No Cowbell. “Award-winning beef brisket, provolone, sautéed peppers and onions, crispy fried onions, and horseradish sauce, all piled high on Texas toast,” they write in the menu description. There is also a delicious corn pudding, “homemade every day from whole kernel sweet corn, butter, sour cream, and cornmeal,” the menu says. And, according to diners, it is divine. “Corn pudding is the best item on the menu,” a Redditor says.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ’s BBQ Brisket is a popular oder with diners.. “I’m a huge fan of the brisket sandwich at Mission BBQ. Chain restaurants are not usually my first choice but I’ve found their brisket sandwich perfect to my liking and very consistent,” one Redditor maintains. They also have a seasonal side of corn pudding. “Have you tried the Seasonal Side at MISSION BBQ? Corn Casserole – it’s creamy yet fluffy, buttery, filled to the brim with fresh, sweet creamed-style corn and it’s now avaiable at your local MISSION BBQ,” the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post. “It’s amazing. Please make it year round,” one fan demanded. “Delicious!!” added another.

HoneyFire Barbeque Co.

HoneyFire Barbeque Co., based in Nashville, Tennessee, is known for its award-winning barbecue and creative Southern sides. Founded by Ben Claybaker, the restaurant has built a strong following for its smoked meats and signature “sweet heat” flavors.

“Yummy brisket,” writes a TripAdvisor reviewer. “They ask you how you like the brisket—fatty, lean, or both.”

The restaurant also serves a standout corn pudding. “Corn pudding is a Southern staple that’s the perfect marriage of spoonbread, creamed corn, and casserole,” said Shane Nasby, who helped concept the brand. “The sweet and savory combination is delicious—the perfect side for barbecue.”

Woody’s Bar-B-Q

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Woody’s serves Texas beef brisket with corn nuggets, which is basically corn pudding in nugget form. The brisket is “seasoned to perfection, slow-smoked for hours over hardwood. “Had Woody’s BBQ the other night and the brisket was so yummy!” a Facebooker writes. As for the corn nuggets, they are sweet corn bites, crispy on the outside, moist on the inside. “Our Corn Nuggets starter is the focus of our #TastyTuesday spotlight this week. Crunchy on the outside, creamy on the inside, and delicious all over, they’re a great way to start a meal of slow-smoked #BBQ and comfort food sides!” they wrote in a social media post.