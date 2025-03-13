Burger King Just Brought Back This Fan-Favorite Snack After 5 Years

Burger King is bringing its iconic Jalapeño Cheddar Bites back to menus after a five-year hiatus, and fans are hyped for the return of this "dangerous" treat. "Beginning March 6, guests can enjoy the delicious taste of gooey cheddar cheese with a kick of jalapeño heat, all covered in a light, crispy coating at a recommended price of $1.69 for 4 pieces and $2.69 for 8 pieces," Burger King says, recommending the spicy Bites be enjoyed with the new Steakhouse Bacon Whopper. Here's what customers are saying about the snack, and what else is new at BK.

Fan-Favorite Snack

Burger King fans are thrilled to get their Jalapeño Cheddar Bites back. "These are dangerous ngl," one Redditor commented. "So stoked for these. These ones are very much more jalapeño forward. But that's a good thing," another agreed. Some customers even said they stopped eating at BK because the Bites were removed from the menu (welcome back!). "I'd order like 2-3 servings of 8 of them because I liked them so much, with each order. I still like the Onion Rings and Zesty, but if I eat any fast food now it's not Burger King since I have one less major reason to. This one stings. I wish I could get them somewhere," a customer previously said.

Raising the Steaks

Burger King's Steakhouse Bacon Whopper is a brand-new burger, inspired by guest requests during the Million Dollar Whopper Contest in 2024. The delicious creation is made with A.1. sauce, crispy onions, bacon, Swiss cheese, creamy peppercorn aioli, and lettuce and tomato. "We are constantly listening to our Guests to learn how they want to customize America's Favorite Burger*, which is why we're so excited about the new Steakhouse Bacon Whopper," said Christy Skylis, Vice President, Brand Marketing and Culinary, Burger King US&C.

Free Onion Rings!

Burger King is offering free onion rings for St. Patrick's Day—talk about lucky! "On March 17, Royal Perks members can enjoy free onion rings of any size with a $1 or more purchase. What better way to celebrate than with a crispy, golden snack that's as satisfying as a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow!" Burger King says. Download the BK app and create a Royal Perks account to take advantage of this offer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

I Tried Every Burger King Chicken Sandwich & There Was One Clear Winner

Fiery Big Fish Sandwich

Seafood lovers and anyone observing Lent will love the new Fiery Big Fish Sandwich, a spicy take on the classic Big Fish Sandwich. The Fiery Big Fish is made with white Alaskan Pollock and crispy panko breading, topped with spicy glaze, sweet tartar sauce, lettuce, and crunchy pickles on a soft brioche bun. From March 5 – April 20, Royal Perks members can get the original Big Fish for just $2 with the purchase of another classic Big Fish at full price.

High-Quality Ingredients

Burger King is proud to provide a real Alaskan Pollock filet in its fish sandwiches, provided by Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers. "Wild Alaska Pollock is one of the most consumed fish in the U.S. Mild in flavor, and firm but tender texture of this snowy whitefish has won many fans. It's naturally fresh-tasting, direct from the pristine icy waters of Alaska — only fish caught there can be labeled as Wild Alaska Pollock," the company explains.