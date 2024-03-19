I Tried Every Burger King Burger & the Best Is Heavy on the Bacon, Beef, and Cheese

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Burger King is all about burgers. It's baked right there into its name. And, if that's not enough, the chain has been dubbed the Home of the Whopper—hitting you over the head with its burger obsession once more.

The beef patty and bun combo has been a staple of the joint since its inception in 1954. Countless versions of the sandwich have graced its menu board ever since. Some fall into the Whopper family, boasting quarter-pound patties, while others are more basic or specialized. Despite their differences, all are reputedly "flame-grilled," giving every burger that glamorous right-off-the-grill charred look.

Burger King is so captivated by burgers that it even offers them for breakfast alongside egg sandwiches and French toast sticks. There are currently a whopping 13 burgers featured on its menu. That's a lot of beef, but I wasn't deterred. To find out which BK burger is best, I picked up all 13 at my neighborhood restaurant.

The chain remains one of the more cost-friendly fast-food options, with burgers starting at $1.79. So, the trip didn't make a major dent in my wallet, but it did leave other lasting impressions. Let's see how each burger fared, starting with my least favorites and working our way up to the big dogs.

Hamburger

Nutrition (Per Burger) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 560 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 1.1 g, Sugar: 7.1 g)

Protein : 13.1 g

If you're looking for the simplest flame-grilled burger on the menu or something straightforward for the kiddos, BK's hamburger should catch your eye. It's made with ketchup, mustard, and pickles and sells for a meager $1.79.

The look: Sad and lonely. The patty is thin and barely stretches to the edges of its bun, but it does don those famous flame-grilled marks as promised. With just three included toppings, you'd think the chain would make them count. Instead, they are scanty, confined to one small glob in the middle of the sandwich.

The taste: Dry—in a way that's not just boring but also unappetizing. With all the condiments and pickles pushed to the center, most bites lack flavor aside from the crusty patty. When I did reach that one gold mine bite, my taste buds perked up slightly. It was just the snappy pickles at work—the burger's only redeeming quality.

Rodeo Burger

Nutrition (Per Burger) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 13.1 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 500 mg

Carbs : 41.2 g (Fiber: 2.1 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 16 g

Take a journey to the wild West with the Rodeo Burger. Introduced in 1998, the offering rotates on and off the King's menu. I was able to wrangle one for $1.99. The chain says the burger "features a savory flame-grilled beef patty topped with sweet and smoky BBQ sauce and crispy, golden onion rings served on a toasted, sesame seed bun."

The look: Barren, similar to the hamburger. The barbecue sauce is applied sparingly, and two small onion rings reside between the bun and the patty.

The taste: The garlicky seasoning of the onion rings clashes with the burger's charred flavoring, and the texture of either doesn't help. While the meat is chewy and devoid of moisture, the onion rings are soft and mushy—plus, they lose my respect by being made with more of an onion paste than real onions. A decent portion of barbecue sauce might have pulled it all together—especially because barbecue is one of the best sauces that Burger King offers. But, instead, I was left with faint notes of the condiment. I had to buck this burger to the bottom of my rankings.

Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per Burger) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 780 mg

Carbs : 30.7 g (Fiber: 1.2 g, Sugar: 7.3 g)

Protein : 15.1 g

As one might expect, the chain's cheeseburger has the exact same ingredients as the hamburger—mustard, ketchup, and pickles—but it also incorporates a slice of American cheese. This addition adds 40 calories and 20 cents to the total price, which is $1.99.

The look: Just the simple addition of the cheese gives it a more proper and adult burger-like appearance–though the American slice did remind me of an egg upon first glance. It's still rather small, measuring slightly more than 3 inches across.

The taste: Substantially more well-rounded than the classic hamburger. Each bite of meat is accompanied by mild yet melty cheese, masking its dryness. However, the burger cuts corners when it comes to garnishes. The employees must have been rationing mustard and ketchup when this sandwich was made, as it was insufficiently sauced and forgettable next to other full-flavored, big-mouth burgers.

Triple Whopper

Nutrition (Per Burger) :

Calories : 1,173

Fat : 80 g (Saturated Fat: 27.1 g)

Sodium : 1,300 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 3.5 g, Sugar: 13.8 g)

Protein : 72.5 g

Clocking in at a jaw-dropping 1,173 calories and a price of $8.39 is the chain's monstrosity of a burger, the Triple Whopper. The intimidating sandwich is stacked high with three quarter-pound patties, for three-quarters of a pound of meat stuffed between the soft sesame bun. In typical Whopper fashion, it includes tomato slices, lettuce, and onions–Whoppers are the only burgers on the menu to do so. Plus, instead of a dynamic ketchup and mustard duo, this breed of sandwiches includes ketchup and mayonnaise. Last but not least, juicy pickles are not to be forgotten.

The look: The colossal sandwich towers over all others, putting pip-squeak offerings like the hamburger to shame. Given the veggies piled atop the three distinct patties on this burger, I questioned how to approach taking my first bite. First impressions warned me this would be greasy as the sandwich's wrapping glistened from below.

The taste: To put it plainly, there is too much meat. As feared, I could hardly fit my mouth around it. But, when I got a sufficient bite, all I could taste was a burger and more burger, which at that volume took on a gristly or even gamey taste. The condiments and veggies become buried under piles of beef, and the bun couldn't stand up to the pressure. It moistened from the added oils and began to fall apart in my hands. But, even with all this going on, one of my largest complaints here, and with all the Whoppers, is the lack of cheese. It's a bold move and missed opportunity, in my opinion, as some gooey cheese could have drastically altered this burger's flavor profile and offset the formidable meatiness.

Whopper Jr.

Nutrition (Per Burger) :

Calories : 332

Fat : 19 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 560 mg

Carbs : 30.8 g (Fiber: 2.4 g, Sugar: 7.5 g)

Protein : 15.3 g

Compared to the Triple, the Whopper Jr. is fun-sized. It still squeezes on all the same core toppings, including "juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions." It's perfect for a less aggressive lunch or dinner and comes at a very reasonable cost of $2.89.

The look: Slightly more plump than the hamburger or cheeseburger, but not by much. And most of its mass comes from the thick-cut onion slices—larger than the burger itself—and the shreds of lettuce.

The taste: I'm unsure why this offering gets to boast the Whopper name. At its core, it's just a lowly hamburger with a few additional toppings thrown into the mix. It doesn't include a larger, juicier patty like its Whopper brethren. So, you're paying $1.10 extra for lettuce, tomato, and onions (maybe that's why the onion pieces were sliced so large). Overall, the proportions are off. I can't look past the fact that it's masquerading as something better and fancier than it is.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per Burger) :

Calories : 340

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 940 mg

Carbs : 30.8 g (Fiber: 1.2 g, Sugar: 7.4 g)

Protein : 18.1 g

Everything is better with bacon. This is why Burger King offers several burger options loaded with slices of the pork specialty. The Bacon Cheeseburger is the most humble and simple of the bunch, sporting just American cheese, pickles, mustard, ketchup, and both meats—the beef patty and bacon. It costs $2.79.

The look: I expected to find maybe two itty-bitty pieces of bacon on my burger. Imagine my excitement as I uncovered four half-strips decorating my sandwich. Cheese is also flowing, and pickles and sauces accounted for. The patty appears thin, though, especially adjacent to the pillowy bun.

The taste: Good flavors are brewing here, but the beef isn't prominent enough. Smokey saltiness leaks out from the bacon, permeating the entire burger. The slices don't add much texture—somewhere between crisp and limp—but their flavor makes up for it. As always, the pickles are delightful, and everything is elevated thanks to the cheese. The patty is hardly noticeable, buried under condiment dollops and other more overpowering tastes. Because of this, I can only consider it a mid-tier burger at best.

Double Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per Burger) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 810 mg

Carbs : 31.6 g (Fiber: 1.4 g, Sugar: 7.6 g)

Protein : 24.1 g

Compared to the previous Bacon Cheeseburger, this sandwich loses the bacon and tacks on another flame-grilled patty. Together, the two patties add up to a quarter pound of meat–equivalent to just one of the Whopper patties. While it's double the meat, it isn't double the price of a single cheeseburger but rather comes in at $3.19.

The look: With the exception of the Triple, it's the first burger on the list to dish out more meat than bread. The patties appear well-done, not under or overcooked, and a trio of cheese, ketchup, and mustard oozes out the sides.

The taste: I didn't realize that double meat equaled double cheese. Each patty receives its own individual slice. This would have been a welcome surprise, but it was too much, especially when paired with a surplus of sauces. I'm unsure if the restaurant was trying to compensate for the extra beef, but it went overboard, creating a mustardy mess. Compared to all this, the patties didn't have a chance to shine. But, I will admit this is a very filling option for its price point.

Impossible Whopper

Nutrition (Per Burger) :

Calories : 630

Fat : 34 g (Saturated Fat: 10.1 g)

Sodium : 1,350 mg

Carbs : 62 g (Fiber: 6.2 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 28.5 g

Something big and not-so-meaty hit the Burger King menu board in 2019: the Impossible Whopper. Following the plant-based trend that many fast food chains have embraced, the burger is vegetarian-friendly, made up of soy and potato protein, coconut oil, sunflower oil, and heme. But, although it contains 0 percent beef, BK notes it's still 100 percent Whopper with all the standard fix-ins including tomatoes, lettuce, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mayo. One of the Impossible burgers cost me $5.89, 50 cents more than the original Whopper.

The look: Impossible to distinguish from the regular Whopper … from the outside, at least. Once you cut into it and get a closer look at the faux meat, you can tell it's a little off. It is pinker with an almost raw appearance compared to the other patties, and it did not inspire much confidence.

The taste: When you bite off a chunk with all the layers, it's hard to tell this is a plant-based burger. The mayo, tomato, and onion demand more attention, and I could only pick out a grilled taste from the patty itself. Once you get a more bare-bones mouthful that isolates the Impossible meat, it's not as appetizing. The texture is closer to meatloaf rather than pressed together ground beef, and it results in a strange aftertaste that lingers for quite some time. So, even though I regard this burger as a great alternative for vegetarians, I'll stick with the real thing as a meat-eater.

Whopper

Nutrition (Per Burger) :

Calories : 670

Fat : 41 g (Saturated Fat: 12.1 g)

Sodium : 1,170 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 3.2 g, Sugar: 13.5 g)

Protein : 31.5 g

Debuted in 1957—three years after Burger King was founded—The Whopper senior is the Whopper that started it all. It was originally sold for 37 cents, a steal compared to the $5.39 I paid. The price is the only thing that has changed. The burger is made with a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty, tomatoes, lettuce, onion pickles, ketchup, and mayo; all served on a toasted sesame seed bun. And that has been the recipe since the very beginning.

The iconic sandwich has taken on many forms over the years (anyone remember the Whopperito burrito-style Whopper from 2016?). Right now, you'll find the classic Double, Triple, and Whopper Jr. on the menu.

The look: Again, it is sneakily similar to the Impossible Whopper and considerably larger than the other hamburgers and cheeseburgers. It doesn't feel like the patty is being swallowed by the bun. The vegetables, on the other hand, are not well-portioned.

The taste: My Burger King location must have been going wild with the veggie cutting when I swung by because, like my experience with the Whopper Jr., I had nearly half an onion on my sandwich. As such, my first bite was potent to the max. Once I peeled off a few rings and strings, it was more enjoyable. The Whopper patties are a step above, especially compared to the basic hamburger. Since they're bigger, they retain more moisture; each bite is juicy and inviting.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There's no denying the Whopper is quality at its core. But, with a thick slathering of mayo and the onion fiasco, there isn't enough balance to tilt the scales in its favor. Burgers of lower status ended up turning my head away from the chain's pride and joy.

Bacon King

Nutrition (Per Burger) :

Calories : 1,700

Fat : 119 g (Saturated Fat: 48 g)

Sodium : 2,405 mg

Carbs : 59 g (Fiber: 2.9 g, Sugar: 15.6 g)

Protein : 107 g

Introducing his Majesty the Bacon King. This Whopper-sized burger is a meat lover's dream, complete with two quarter-pound patties and plenty of crispy bacon. Two slices of melted American cheese, ketchup, and mayonnaise add some zest and flavor. There are no veggies to distract from the meat—not even pickles. The King is priced at $7.59, between the Double and Triple Whopper.

The look: I counted five bacon pieces on the burgers, but none were fully intact, and many were on the fatty side. The patties, on the other hand, are sizeable with clear-cut grill marks. The ketchup and mustard are both applied sparingly, but there's plenty of cheese to go around.

The taste: This one looked pretty slopped together, but its taste level is up there, so I was willing to forgive and forget. You get all the goodness of the juicy quarter-pound burgers combined with the subtle greasiness of the bacon, which is comparable to hotel breakfast bacon—nothing spectacular. It sure works wonders on a cheesy fast-food burger, though. I would have preferred a dash more ketchup, but overall I enjoyed this fusion of meats more than I expected. I only knocked the Bacon King down a few slots because finishing the entire thing would have been harmful to my health and my plans for the rest of the day. Half seems more manageable.

BBQ Bacon Whopper Jr.

Nutrition (Per Burger) :

Calories : 392

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 730 mg

Carbs : 32.7 g (Fiber: 2.3 g, Sugar: 9.2 g)

Protein : 18.2 g

This is the only burger carrying the Whopper name to deviate from the standard formula. Sure, it still includes a beef patty and all the classic ingredients, with the exception of ketchup. It tacks on crispy bacon and the chain's smoky barbecue as saucy supplements. The fully stacked Whopper Jr. comes at a price of $3.49.

The look: Not too shabby. It stacks up well for a smaller-scale burger with the patty, tomato, and onion slices, plus two pieces of bacon taking up space.

The taste: I initially wrote this burger off, thinking it would be a dumpster fire of superfluous and conflicting flavors, but I was pleasantly surprised. It highlights all the best components of a Whopper—the moist patty, zesty pickles, and fresh tomato—but it builds on the sandwich with a generous slathering of the chain's sweet yet savory barbecue sauce (take notes Rodeo Burger). The spread is highly influential yet not overpowering. In most bites, you get a small sampling of bacon that adds hints of smokiness and umami into the mix—the icing on top of a nearly flawless burger.

Double Whopper

Nutrition (Per Burger) :

Calories : 923

Fat : 60 g (Saturated Fat: 20.1 g)

Sodium : 1,240 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 3.5 g, Sugar: 13.8 g)

Protein : 52.5 g

You know the drill by now. The King's Double Whopper lands between the original and the triple, featuring two quarter-pound beef patties. Once again, the Whopper's six standard toppings are at play, and this one rings up at $6.89.

The look: Not nearly as fear-inducing as the triple, but still a hefty burger. It's also well-constructed, with each ingredient fully visible and strutting its stuff when you cut it down the middle.

The taste: The Goldilocks of Whoppers. Finally, this burger achieves the perfect ratio of bun to meat to toppings. And each piece of the puzzle shines in its own right. This was the first time I fully took note of the sandwich's breading and appreciated its fluff and subtle sweetness. From there, the meat is succulent, yet it avoids causing a greasy mess and exhibits just the right amount of char. The lettuce, onion, and tomato are far from flawlessly cut, but their imperfections are less noticeable when butted up against all the positives. Last but not least, the condiments are neither over or under-applied, giving the burger the right amount of flavor and pizzazz.

If I could, the only thing I would change about the Double Whopper would be to add that missing slice of cheese. It could be any variety–I'm not picky. I'm positive that as soon as any fromage was added, this burger would immediately have my heart and top spot.

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

Nutrition (Per Burger) :

Calories : 440

Fat : 24 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 970 mg

Carbs : 31.8 g (Fiber: 1.4 g, Sugar: 7.7 g)

Protein : 27.1 g

When you can't decide between the Double Cheeseburger and the Bacon Cheeseburger, Burger King offers a solution. The Bacon Double Cheeseburger fuses the two for a cost of $3.89. American cheese, crinkle-cut pickles, mustard, and ketchup again act as accompaniments.

The look: Pretty as a picture with beef, copious amounts of cheese, and bacon visible from the fringes. It's also a substantial size even though it's not made from the chain's quarter-pound patties like the Whoppers and Bacon King.

The taste: This burger does not demand attention, and its fame level pales compared to the Whopper. Yet, it's the best option on the menu. A burger with bacon is a classic, time-honored combination, and the ingredient shines here. The two patties offer just enough substance and are both engulfed in cheese—something I consider to be a burger non-negotiable, but which Burger King skips in many of its top options (yes, I'm looking at you, Whoppers). With a simpler topping list, the Bacon Double also doesn't get bogged down by ill-cut and soggy vegetables, giving the beef and bacon the attention they both deserve. All this, plus the under $4 price tag, makes the decision an easy one.