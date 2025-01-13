Burger King's New Whopper is the Nacho-Pretzel Mashup You Didn't Know You Needed

Burger King customers in Columbus, Ohio will be thrilled to discover two exclusive new menu items in the run up to the Super Bowl. Starting January 9, participating Burger King locations will be offering the Game Day Pretzel Whopper and Nacho Chicken Fries as part of their Ultimate Game-Day Lineup menu.

"Columbus is already home to some of the biggest fans and boldest traditions in the country – and now, it's about to be the first place to experience the next big thing from Burger King!" the company says in a press release. "The newest MVPs of flavor, Game Day Pretzel Whopper and Nacho Chicken Fries, will touchdown at participating Columbus restaurants starting Jan. 9, for a limited time only."

Game Day Pretzel Whopper: Features 1/4 lb. flame grilled beef patty, topped with creamy nacho sauce, crispy bacon, melty American cheese, crunchy pickles, and crispy onions, all served on a SuperPretzel bun.

Nacho Chicken Fries: Dippable white meat chicken fries, coated in a crunchy, tortilla chip breading, and served with a side of Nacho Cheese Sauce. Available in 4pc, 8pc, and 12pc.

"Whether you're tailgating, hosting a watch party, or simply looking for a taste of victory, the new Game Day menu items are perfect for any occasion. And, as a city that loves great food and football, Columbus is the perfect place to bring these game-changing flavors to life," Burger King says.

Ohio is clearly the preferred testing ground for the fast food chain, after it released a special Ohio State Buckeyes Frozen Cherry Float in Columbus in 2024. For those not lucky enough to test the new menu items in Columbus, take solace in Burger King's new $5 Duo and $7 Trio value deals. For just $5 customers can choose two of the Whopper Junior, Original Chicken Sandwich, Bacon Cheeseburger, Medium Fries, 8-piece Chicken Fries or a medium soft drink, and for the $7 duo option they can choose three items. The Duo and Trio deals will be available until March 3, 2025, so get going to your local restaurant and take advantage of this deal.

Burger King has a pattern for reaching out to customers for feedback, as in their Million Dollar Whopper contest. "The Million Dollar Whopper Contest was all about taking "Have It Your Way" to the next level, and we were blown away by the thought and creativity that went into the Whopper creations that were submitted," said Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. "Selecting just three finalists was no easy task, but we're confident Guests will love these creative delicious takes on the iconic Whopper sandwich, and can't wait for them to be available in restaurants this fall."