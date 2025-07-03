Dr Pepper Just Dropped a Wild New Frozen Dessert

Dr Pepper fans are in for a treat this summer with the launch of the new Dr Pepper Frost, a limited time-only drop from Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. The delicious new beverage will be available starting July 9 through August 26 at participating Freddy’s locations nationwide (as if you needed another excuse to visit).

Made with vanilla frozen custard blended with Dr Pepper and topped with whipped cream, the new Dr Pepper Frost is the perfect cold sweet drink for hot July days. That’s not all—Freddy’s is also dropping an additional two creamy frosty new drinks to enjoy:

Lemon Cream Frost is the perfect blend of sweet, tart and creamy. All-natural lemonade blended with vanilla frozen custard. Topped with whipped cream.

Orange Cream Frost is all about nostalgia and has the taste of your favorite orange cream treat you had as a kid. All-natural lemonade blended with vanilla custard and orange cream powder. Topped with whipped cream.

Freddy's continues to expand across the U.S. and just opened a new location in Glendora, CA (officially the first Freddy's in the San Gabriel Valley). "We feel thrilled to bring the Freddy's experience to this new location and introduce our signature steakburgers and frozen custard to the local community," said Freddy's franchise owner Ellis Choi.

Freddy’s is widely considered to be one of the most underrated of the nationwide burger chains, with customers pleasantly surprised with the quality and taste of the famous steakburgers, hot dogs, frozen custard treats, fries, and more. “As a burger it’s underrated. As an entire menu offering it is superior to just about everything that competes with it,” one Redditor raved.

Another Redditor shed some light on the strict attention to detail happening behind the scenes at the burger chain: “I went to the original store in Wichita several years ago for management training. Met Freddy. Of all the restaurants I’ve worked for, Freddy’s is the most stringent in terms of quality of product and execution. I haven’t worked for the company in a few years and the restaurant we have in town still delivers a good burger.”

Other fans talk of making specific road trips just to get their favorite Freddy’s items. “I have never been disappointed with Freddy’s. Burgers are flash fried with crispy edges, always served hot and steamy. Fries are always piping hot as well. 100%,” one happy customer said. “Freddy’s is so good. I used to make the road trip from San Diego to Las Vegas about once a month and there’s a Freddy’s at about the halfway point, I would stop there every time and get a burger and a frozen custard,” another raved.

SGV, here I come!