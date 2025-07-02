 Skip to content

This Popular Chain Restaurant Is in Trouble Again After Stock Plunge

Noodles & Company stock fell below $1 again despite a new menu and sales boost.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on July 2, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Earlier this year, popular pasta-based chain Noodles & Company, with nearly 500 restaurants, revealed it was closing at least 21 restaurants. This was in addition to nine that closed since the end of the first quarter of 2024, when it had 469. At the time, it maintained it wasn’t a sign of duress, but part of a brand transformation and strategy to close underperforming restaurants while opening new, more promising locations. However, this week it was revealed that the Colorado-based chain is facing a possible delisting, and this isn’t the first time it has happened.

This week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission notified Noodles & Company that its stock price has fallen below the minimum closing bid price of $1 per share for more than 30 business days. This means it is out of compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.

Shutterstock

This is the second warning the fast-casual chain has received in the past six months. They received a warning in December 2024 for the same issue. According to the rules, the company has 180 calendar days, until December 22, 2025, to regain compliance. During the grace period, the stock price must remain at least $1 per share for at least 10 consecutive days.

There are other options. The company could ask for an extension. Alternatively, it could transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market for another 180 days. However, if Nasdaq doesn’t see a remedy in the company’s future, Noodles could be delisted.

In the filing, Noodles outlined that it would continue monitoring the closing bid price and consider options, including proposing a reverse stock split, which would require stockholder approval.

Noodles & Company

The brand still maintains it is in the midst of an overhaul, which includes a new menu, a game-changer, per Drew Madsen, Board of Directors. He gave specific props to three new menu items introduced in October (Lemon Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Chipotle Chicken Cavatappi, and Crispy Chicken Bacon Alfredo) and six new items in March, and a new and improved version of its mac & cheese line. A two-month, limited-time offer of Steak Stroganoff, first introduced last year, also fared well.

“We believe this dish will continue to be a strong, seasonally appropriate Q1 LTO in future years,” Drew Madsen, Board of Directors, said about the Steak Stroganoff. He maintains the menu rollout was responsible for sales increasing about 5% through the end of April.  “This sustained and significant improvement in our sales trends demonstrates to us that the execution of our previously announced strategic priorities have gained traction, especially while coming during a period when the industry has been impacted by lower consumer sentiment,” Madsen said.

“We are certainly excited about the guest response to our new menu after seven weeks, including sales of our new mac & cheese dishes, which have significantly exceeded expectations,” he said.

Noodles & Company

In the first quarter of 2025, the brand reported same-store sales up 4.4%, including a 1.8% increase in traffic. However, the chain’s stock closed at about 73 cents per share on Thursday, ranging from 55 cents to $1.93 over the past 55 weeks.

Make better eating choices every day by signing up for our newsletter, and be sure to follow us on MSN!

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
Filed Under
More in Restaurants
  • Sad Egg Breakfast

    5 Fast-Food Chains That Don't Have Fresh Eggs

  • This Popular Chain Restaurant Is in Trouble Again After Stock Plunge

    This Popular Chain Restaurant Is in Trouble

  • Taco Bell Just Launched Crispy Chicken Tacos and Burritos Nationwide

    Taco Bell Just Launched Crispy Chicken Tacos

  • Starbucks Just Released New Frap Available for One-Week Only

    Starbucks Just Released New Frap Available for One-Week Only

  • Texas Roadhouse storefront

    7 Texas Roadhouse Meals Diners Are Loving

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.