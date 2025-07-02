Taco Bell Just Launched Crispy Chicken Tacos and Burritos Nationwide

Chicken is clearly the star of the fast food world in 2025. With the fried chicken craze and rise of chains like Raising Cane’s and Dave’s Hot Chicken to the highly publicized Snack Wrap wars, the beef alternative is everywhere right now – and it doesn’t seem like that will change anytime soon. Taco Bell just announced that it is upping the chicken game at its South of the Border chain with a few new exciting menu additions.

Crispy Chicken Strips Are Here

Fresh off its fan-driven hit, Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Taco Bell decided to go “bigger, bolder and crispier” and launch the all-new Crispy Chicken Tacos and Burritos. The items are available at Taco Bell nationwide for a Limited Time.

Here Is What a Crispy Chicken Strip Is

The new Crispy Chicken Strip is an all-white meat chicken, marinated in fan-favorite, zesty jalapeño buttermilk flavor and breaded with crispy tortilla chips and breadcrumbs. “Then it’s loaded into bold builds with layers of texture, familiar favorites like shredded cheddar and pico de gallo, and the choice of all-new Spicy Ranchero Sauce or Avocado Ranch Sauce. No need to pick sides — tacos or burritos, creamy or spicy,” the brand writes.

Crispy Chicken Taco

You can order it as part of a Crispy Chicken Taco, $2.79. “A harmonious combination of one perfectly crisped Crispy Chicken Strip layered with purple cabbage, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar cheese with the choice of the all-new Spicy Ranchero Sauce or Avocado Ranch Sauce,” reads the menu.

Crispy Chicken Burrito

There is also a Crispy Chicken Burrito, $5.49. “A full-sized burrito that won’t leave fans hungry for more featuring two Crispy Chicken Strips surrounded by a bed of purple cabbage, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese with the choice of the all-new Spicy Ranchero Sauce or Avocado Ranch Sauce,” the brand tells us.

Crispy Chicken Strips

Or, you can just order Crispy Chicken Strips (2 for $3.99). “The fan-favorite formula from Crispy Chicken Nuggets is back and bigger than ever. Each Crispy Chicken Strip is specifically designed for extra crispy and crunchy goodness,” Taco Bell says.

Spicy Ranchero Sauce

Don’t forget the condiments, starting with Spicy Ranchero Sauce. “The new Spicy Ranchero is a creamy sauce made with Anaheim and jalapeño chiles, tomatoes, garlic, and onion, offering a hint of spice that’s perfect for dunking or drizzling.”

Avocado Ranch Sauce

There is also an Avocado Ranch Sauce. “Enjoy your crispy chicken with the classic Avocado Ranch Sauce, a creamy and zesty ranch with a hint of avocado. Add an a la carte side of either sauce for $.60 or add to any menu item for $.30, prices vary by location,” it says.

Crispy Chicken Is “Having a Moment”

“Crispy chicken is having a moment, but our fans made it a movement,” said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. “So, we decided to bring our sell-out Nuggets recipe to the formats that defined our brand because true innovation means elevating the icons, not replacing them. We’re not like every other chicken spot out there, we’re doing crispy chicken the only way we know how: full of flavor and unmistakably Taco Bell.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Taco Bell Is “Redesigning” Crispy Chicken

“The craving for crispy chicken is growing every single day and our fans told us loud and clear: give us more. We listened, continued to innovate and have now delivered,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s Global Chief Food Innovation Officer. “From our viral Crispy Chicken Nuggets to now with Crispy Chicken Tacos and Burritos, we’re not just jumping on a trend – we’re redesigning it completely with the signature flavor of Taco Bell. Reinventing what crispy chicken can be is a challenge we’ve fully embraced and executed, and these menu additions are just the beginning.”

What’s Next on the Crispy Chicken Frontier

Taco Bell teases that the “next wave of crispy chicken is already cooking in the Taco Bell Test Kitchen,” and fans should expect new “fiery flavor mashups and unexpected partnerships” in the future. Also, the brand says that Crispy Chicken “is set to land on Taco Bell menus for good in 2026.”

