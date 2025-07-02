5 Fast-Food Chains That Don’t Crack Fresh Eggs at Breakfast

There’s nothing like a freshly-made breakfast sandwich made with a real egg—not only is it delicious, but eggs are a powerhouse of nutrients that help you start your day on the right foot. Unfortunately not all fast-food chains use a fresh whole egg for their breakfast/brunch items, but many do, and proudly detail it on their menus and online. So which restaurants can you visit knowing that the “egg” you’re paying for isn’t really a whole egg but some sort of egg product? Here are five fast food chains that don’t use fresh eggs for all their breakfast menu items.

McDonald’s

While McDonald’s uses a freshly-cracked egg for its McMuffins, it does not for the McGriddles. Instead, McDonald’s uses scrambled “folded” liquid eggs that arrive in restaurants frozen before being reheated. However, if you want a freshly-cracked egg on your McGriddle, all you have to do is ask. “Our folded eggs, like the ones on a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, are made with liquid eggs that are pre-cooked and folded before being flash frozen by our suppliers. Once in our kitchens, they’re prepared on the grill with real butter,” the chain says.

Starbucks

Starbucks does not use freshly-cracked eggs on any of its menu items. While some breakfast items are made with cage-free eggs, they also contain additives. “As of November 2022, 100 percent of all eggs and egg ingredients used in all company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada are cage-free,” the company says. “We remain committed to working with our suppliers toward our goal to exclusively use 100% cage-free eggs and egg products in company-operated stores globally.”

Burger King

Burger King uses a "liquid egg product" for breakfast items, not a whole cracked egg. Some customers have issues not so much with the lack of a whole egg, but the amount of egg offered overall. "Used to get a nice fluffy egg on the breakfast sandwiches, but the last two times I've had it they gave me paper thin egg," one Redditor said.

Jack in the Box

Like McDonald’s, some Jack in the Box items use real eggs (like the Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit and the Sausage Breakfast Jack), while the chain uses precooked folded egg product for other items such as the Grande Sausage Burrito. According to Jack in the Box, the ingredients for the scrambled eggs are “Whole Eggs, 19.0% Water, Egg Whites, Contains less than 2% of the following: Salt, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Annatto (color), Butter Flavor (Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavors, Medium Chain Triglycerides). Citric Acid added to preserve color. Grilled with Butter Flavored Vegetable Oil.”

Taco Bell

Taco Bell also has premixed cage-free eggs delivered into restaurants vs using whole fresh cracked eggs. According to the chain, the egg mix used for items such as the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito Bacon is made from “Cage-free whole eggs, soybean oil, salt, citric acid, pepper, flavor (sunflower oil, flavors), xanthan gum, guar gum. Contains: Egg [certified vegetarian].”