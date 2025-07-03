McDonald’s Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite Dessert

McDonald’s just confirmed the return of a fan-favorite dessert right in time for July 4—the Blueberry & Crème Pie. The menu item launched on June 27 and is available for a limited time only, so grab yours while you can. This perfect summer treat is ideal for road trips, backyard BBQs, or just as a sweet little snack to round off your McDonald’s meal. Here’s everything you need to know about this tasty little treat, plus other new goodies from the Golden Arches.

Blueberry & Crème Pie

According to McDonald’s, this yummy dessert is “a twist on the classic McDonald’s sleeved pie, featuring blueberries and vanilla crème layered side by side in McDonald’s premium crust, baked to perfection and served warm.” Customers love the pies, looking forward to them every year. “These are delicious. They got them in the Chicagoland locations and I tried them this past weekend on my way down to O’Hare,” one Redditor said.

Daily Double

McDonald’s is rolling the new Daily Double burger across locations nationwide: Made with two beef patties, American cheese, shredded lettuce, slivered onions, mayo, and two slices of tomato, this new menu item will be added to the McValue menu starting July 22. “It’s been my go-to McDonald’s burger since the 90’s when I worked there,” one Redditor revealed. “It was removed from the menu for a few years, but it was still on the registers so I kept ordering it. A few times I’d encounter a crew that didn’t know how to make it and I’d have to tell them – so for a while it was considered a ‘secret sandwich’, I guess.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hershey’s S’mores McFlurry

McDonald’s new Hershey’s S’mores McFlurry (classic vanilla soft serve, Hershey’s milk chocolate, graham crackers and marshmallows) is already a big hit with customers. “It’s soooooo good I love it,” one Redditor said. “I love it, there’s a crunchy texture and the Hershey’s bits,” another commented.

Lemonade

After testing its lemonade in select markets in March 2023, McDonald’s just added the drink to its permanent roster. “Featuring real lemon juice, bits of lemon pulp and real cane sugar – we’re serving up some,” the chain says. “The new lemonade is amazing!” one Redditor said while it was being tested, adding that it’s better than Minute Maid.

Snack Wrap!

Yes, the title deserves that exclamation point—after years of begging from customers, McDonald’s is finally bringing the Snack Wrap back to menus starting July 10.

Track the countdown to launch right here. “I’m excited but it will really depend on how your McDonald’s does the McCrispy strips,” one Redditor said. “A fresh and hot strip in a snack wrap will be bomb, so hopefully these wraps drive enough sales velocity that the strips are always fresh.”