6 Butcher-Quality Steaks Shoppers Are Finding at Big-Box Stores

High-quality steaks have never been cheap, but with beef prices recently hitting near-record highs, customers are being more careful than ever to make sure they get their money’s worth. Not everyone has access to a good local butcher, but luckily many stores have meat departments that can be relied on for excellent quality and value for money. These big box stores offer steaks so consistently delicious customers feel confident paying even the higher prices impacting all retailers right now. Here are six butcher-quality steaks shoppers swear by.

Member’s Mark Angus Beef Boneless NY Strip Steak

Sam’s Club shoppers are very impressed with the quality and taste of the Member’s Mark USDA Choice Angus Beef Boneless NY Strip Steak ($13.98/lb). “The marbling is excellent, providing rich flavor and tenderness with every bite,” one happy shopper wrote in the reviews. “Whether you’re grilling, pan-searing, or broiling, these steaks cook evenly and come out juicy and flavorful. You can really taste the quality—comparable to what you’d get at a steakhouse, but for a much better price. For meat lovers who want premium beef without the premium price tag, this is a go-to choice.”

Costco Ribeye Caps

Costco is hands down one of the best places to get beautiful, high-quality steaks of every different variety year-round. “People should buy their steaks from Costco. I owned a specialty butcher shop for more than twenty years. Costco moves so much volume, they dictate to their suppliers the specs they want at the price. They receive higher spec choice and prime grades than anyone, even the high end exclusive shops. People don’t want to believe it, but it’s true,” one Redditor shared. “Had their prime ribeye cap steaks recently. It was the best steak I’ve ever had. And the price was not outrageous,” another member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Target USDA Choice Angus Beef T-Bone Steak

Target shoppers absolutely love the USDA Choice Angus Beef T-Bone Steak ($13.39/lb. “Oh my goodness I was blown away by the quality of these steaks!” one customer said. “I have had issues in the past with some of the beef purchased at Target but this was incredible. It tasted like it was from a steakhouse!!! Very impressed!!!”

Wellsley Farms Strip Loin Steak

The Wellsley Farms Strip Loin Steak at BJ’s ($12.29/lb) is excellent, shoppers say. “The quality of cuts that BJ’s offers are top notch,” one said. “Great marbling in the meat, texture and flavor is good. BJs is the only place I’ll buy a strip steak, anywhere else I have bought beef, the strips are tough with less marbling.”

Smart & Final Beef Top Sirloin Steak

Smart & Final’s meat department is slept on by many customers, savvy shoppers say. “I buy a bulk piece of Sirloin at Smart & Final,” one shopper said. “It’s usually between 10-12 pounds, then I cut it up into individual steaks. At bulk price it’s $4.29-4.99 per lb. And if it’s within 1 or 2 days of expiration they sell it for $2.79-2.99 a lb. I literally just bought a 9lb Sirloin piece for $27 last week and a bulk bag of TriTips 22lbs on sale for $54. Steak is on the menu for the next month!”

Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Back Ribs

The Kirkland Signature USDA Choice Beef Back Ribs ($5.84/lb are a solid choice for smoking, shoppers say. “I love beef back ribs. Costco butchers them the same as anyone else. They’re cutting the bones away from a ribeye so of course they scalp them. But what you get is amazing. It’s like having ribeye tender ribs. I love beef back ribs,” one Redditor said.