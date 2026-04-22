These frozen pot pies deliver tender chicken, flaky crust, and rich gravy.

Chicken pot pie is an old-fashioned culinary art form. You can find the all-in-one meal, which involves a pie crust filled with a savory mixture of chicken, gravy, and lots of veggies, in many places these days. However, there are still a handful of ways to enjoy it, ranging from restaurants to freezer section finds. Here are the 5 best frozen pot pies made with real slow-roasted chicken and creamy gravy.

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie is legendary for a reason. It has chunks of white meat chicken, garden vegetables, and gravy in a golden, flaky, made-from-scratch crust with 17 g of protein per serving. “These pot pies are something we eat often and are the next best thing to home made. Enough meat per pie and creamy gravy center with diced carrots. Soft flakey crust topping brings it all together,” writes a shopper.

Stouffer’s Chicken Biscuit Bake

Stouffer’s Chicken Biscuit Bake is a slightly tweaked version of the traditional pot pie. “Nice and easy meal for my family. Some night, I just don’t want to cook. This is a good tasting, easy to prepare meal, just put it in the oven and let it bake. The biscuit top cooks to a golden brown and is not doughy on the bottom. The filling is like a homemade chicken pot pie. Tender veggies and creamy gravy,” writes a shopper. “My extremely picky husband loves this and so do I. It doesn’t taste frozen or artificial. It’s pretty good and bakes in about an hour. Super fast easy dinner. Not the type of food we would normally eat but it’s great,” adds another.

Blake’s All Natural Chicken Pie

Blake’s All Natural Chicken Pot Pie is made with white meat chicken, garden vegetables, made-from-scratch gravy, and a flaky pastry crust. “This is the best chicken pot pie. It only has a top crust, which means there is more filling. I follow the instructions for cooking in the microwave and crust is crunchy. The chicken is white meat and not small pieces. I have tried other name brand pies and Blake’s is by far the best,” a shopper writes. “I love to cook, but when I’m tired or not feeling well, I always want something that I can count on to nourish me! The Blake family knows how to make a chicken pot pie, not to mention dumplings and chicken, which I wish you would carry… this is an outstanding product… it is small, but it is worth every penny,” another adds.

Centerville Pie Co. Chicken Pie

Centerville Pie Co. Chicken Pie is made with hand-pulled chicken and a signature savory gravy. “Best Chicken Pot Pie!” writes a shopper. “I do not like celery and that is a huge plus for this pot pie. it is delicious! Nice bites or chicken and the peas and carrots are like fresh! The carrots are slices so you can actually taste them. The crust baked perfectly and was flavorful and flaky. Best pot pie I’ve tasted and it is frozen which you would never believe after tasting it! The only thing that would make it better is if it came in personal servings as well.” Another adds that it is “worth the buy,” in a review. “This the best freezer chicken pot pie ever. It has great flavor and a great crust. Other brands don’t capture both components to a good pie. It’s also toddler approved in our house!”

bettergoods Homestyle Chicken Pot Pie

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bettergoods Homestyle Chicken Pot Pie, made with an original family recipe, features chunks of succulent chicken breast and a mix of vibrant veggies, including potatoes, peas, and carrots. “Delicious pot pie for the whole family,” writes a shopper. “I was really impressed with the bettergoods Homestyle Chicken Pot Pie! The crust came out flaky without being too hard or soggy like many frozen pot pies can be. It’s tasted delicious and savory and fed myself, my husband, and even my picky preschooler with just one pie. Will be buying again.” Another adds that it is flaky and flavorful. “I made this pot pie for my family to share. We were able to share it between 3 people very generously. The crust was buttery and flaky. The inside was flavorful and full of chicken and vegetables. We really enjoyed this because it has been so cold outside lately and it was a very comforting meal,” they say.