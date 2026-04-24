7 Best Frozen Battered Shrimp Brands Made With 100% Real Seafood

These top-rated frozen picks feature real seafood and crispy coatings.

Frozen battered shrimp is perfect for when you want to throw together a quick meal that’s both delicious and very convenient—just throw it in the oven or air fryer and you have a tasty meal ready to go. Bread shrimp is more commonly found at the store but battered shrimp is also available, giving a smoother, lighter texture to the shrimp. If you want the perfect shrimp for dishes like fish tacos, here are seven of the best to grab.

Omaha Steaks Redhook® Ale Beer-Battered Shrimp

Omaha Steaks Redhook® Ale Beer-Battered Shrimp is a full pound of sweet and succulent shrimp gently coated in a zesty batter. “Loved the beer battered shrimp. Made them with the Omaha Steaks for a perfect combo,” one shopper said.

Gorton’s Beer Battered Whole Shrimp

Gorton’s Beer Battered Whole Shrimp are also coated in a batter made with real draft beer, making each bite flaky and crispy. “They came out so crispy and had such great flavor. I honestly couldn’t believe they were frozen shrimps I cooked at home; yes, they were that good! They were very crispy, had a good amount of meat, and the breading was super tasty,” one Walmart shopper said.

Kroger Beer Battered Shrimp

Kroger Beer Battered Shrimp are delicious, shoppers say. “These are great! We deep fried these in a cast iron skillet and our entire family ate them up,” one raved. “Regret not getting more. Even our six year old who is super picky loved these. Definitely a winner!”

SeaPak Budweiser Beer Battered Shrimp

SeaPak Budweiser Beer Battered Shrimp are a hit with Ralph’s shoppers. “The beer battered shrimp were super tasty. Cooked up well in our air fryer. Crispy and the sauce was great too. Will definitely purchase. Great source of protein as well. Kids loved them,” one customer said.

Tiger Thai Tempura Shrimp

Tiger Thai Tempura Shrimp is a favorite in our home: Big juicy jumbo shrimp in a light, crispy tempura better. “Absolutely crisp and light in the air fryer – teriyaki sauce packet is perfect with these shrimp!” one Vons shopper said.

Private Selection Tempura Shrimp

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Private Selection Tempura Shrimp is made with succulent shrimp coated with a crispy Japanese style batter and skillfully pan-fried for a crispy yet fluffy texture. “These are delicious! They taste just like the Japanese restaurants in my area!!” one shopper said.

waterfront BISTRO Shrimp Tempura

waterfront BISTRO Shrimp Tempura is another excellent option made with light and crispy shrimp. “Love these. They are better than what they have in the resturant.Love these. They are better than what they have in the restaurant,” one fan shared in the reviews.