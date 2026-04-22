Influencers Have Declared This New Bakery Item the “Best Cookie at Costco”

Costco shoppers say these new raspberry-filled cookies are the bakery's latest hit.

Over the weekend, I went to a birthday celebration at a friend’s house. On the menu? Ribs (from Costco) and all the fixings. And, for dessert? Ice cream cake, brownies, and some delicious-looking cookies from Costco. “These are the new viral Costco cookies,” the host divulged to me. “Everyone is sharing about them.” Well, I like all the influencers and social media foodies who came before me in the past week, and I am instantly addicted to the new bakery item dubbed “the BEST cookie at Costco.” Here is everything you need to know about the latest bakery drop.

The Kirkland Signature Raspberry Filled Cookies come in a pack of 15 for $10.99 and likely arrived in stores sometime in April. Influencers have been sharing about them for the past week, and they live up to the hype and then some.

“I think this might be the best cookie at Costco,” Laura Jayne Lamb of Costco Hot Finds declared in a video devoted to the delicious “raspberry-filled sugar cookie,” which she likens to a fruit tart. “You’ve got that buttery cookie base with that sweet raspberry filling that gives it a little tartness.”

I agree with her 100 percent. The cookie honestly tastes like nostalgia to me. This fruit-tart-like cookie was popular in the 1990s, and I remember them being everywhere when I was a tween.

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“Picked up a pack today and omg they exceed my expectations! Tastes like a raspberry jelly donut which are my fav. VERY VERY GOOD!” a user added.

I consumed it straight out of the package, but others like it chilled, and some prefer it warm. “Chilled is good, but supposedly a few min in the air fryer is incredible,” one Instagram follower wrote. “It’s better chilled!!!” another agreed. “They are great frozen and even defrosted too!” a third chimed in.

The general consensus is that they are amazing. “They are soooooo good,” one said. “I can’t believe how good they are!! I couldn’t stop eating them!! Another great Costco bakery item!!!!!” another agreed. “These are delicious. I brought them to my block party yesterday, and they were the favorite,” yet another added.

We do have one warning: They are addictive. When I first tried it, I was going to split the cookie with my boyfriend, cutting it in half. However, after eating my half I ate another one because it was so darn good. And, I’m not the only one. “I’m embarrassed about how many of these I ate by myself 😩😩 they are incredible! I’m hoping (not hoping 😩🤣) they do a lemon one,” an Instagrammer confessed.