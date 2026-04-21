Bulk Costco buys that can help offset rising April gas costs.

Gas prices are going up, so unless you plan to drive less, you will need to adjust your budget accordingly. Costco to the rescue! The warehouse is filled with so many fantastic food, beverage, and household essentials that can be purchased in bulk to maximize savings. What should you shop for as pump prices continue to rise? Here are 7 Costco items you should buy in bulk as April gas prices climb.

Kirkland Signature Paper Towels

With a nearly 5-star average, Kirkland Signature Paper Towels are one of the most favored money-saving items at the club. “I have tried several different name brand paper towels, some were acceptable quality and others were very expensive yet the quality did not match the extra cost. The Kirkland brand falls right into what our family requires of paper towels. There are enough towels per role to eliminate the frustration of feeling like you are always replacing it. The quality is above average and the price is reasonable. The packaging is easy to open and compact for storing. I especially like that each roll is individually wrapped,” one reviewer declares.

Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper

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Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper is the only one I buy, and other shoppers agree. “It’s why I have the membership. Everything else is just a plus,” a second agrees. “Dude they have the best toilet paper and paper towels. Literally nothing comes close. We ran out of the Kirkland toilet paper and had to buy 4 pk of angel soft. I was in disbelief. It was half the size and not comfortable,” another says

Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags

“The trash bags,” aka Kirkland Signature Kitchen Drawstring Bags, are a money-saving bulk items shoppers buy on repeat, according to Redditors. “I came here to say this! A box lasts forever. I’ve never had a bag bust, and they’ve helped me move about a million times!” Another agreed.

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Kirkland Signature Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

Ever since I was a kid, my mom has been buying Kirkland Signature Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast, which is less per pound than most grocery stores. She freezes the breasts individually and thaws them out the night before cooking.

Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken

The $5 rotisserie chicken is probably the best deal in the entire Costco store. “The rotisserie chicken is the ultimate. It’s a whole cooked chicken sold for less than the same amount of meat raw, saving you time and money. It can be put into almost any chicken dish (I use it for chile verde, pastas, soups, tamales, etc). You can just carve it up, skin on, and roast it a little more in the oven (I do like 10 min at 375) and serve with a salad and baguette or maybe rice, boom, that’s a sit-down quality dinner for your family that took maybe 20 mins to make. I also love using the carcass for stock! (although I know that’s not necessarily what you’re interested here, it’s another use for your bird)” one says.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

Even chefs and foodies swear by Kirkland Signature Organic Extra-Virgin Olive Oil, which is cheaper than name-brand oils and of higher quality, sourced from organically grown olives throughout Europe’s Mediterranean region. The traditional is one of the warehouse’s most popular products, but a seasonal option is usually available that customers love. “Very good olive oil. It’s worth the price and I think it should be rated higher than other well known olive oils,” one shopper says.

Kirkland Signature Coffee Beans and K-Cups

And, I always buy coffee at Costco to save big. From the bags of beans to Kirkland Signature coffee K-Cups, you enjoy bulk savings without compromising taste. “Better, smoother flavor than Pike Place Roast from Starbucks, and obviously way more pods for less money. Heckuva deal!” writes a reviewer. “I decided to give this a try instead of my usual Caribou or Paul Newman and I was pleasantly surprised. Coffee has a very nice taste and is smooth. Will be buying more,” adds another.