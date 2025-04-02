Butterfinger Just Dropped Its First New Bar in 10 Years

Butterfinger just dropped a new bar for the first time in almost 10 years, and fans are going to be very happy with the new concoction. Meet the Salted Caramel Butterfinger, a delicious combination of the classic crunchy peanut buttery profile combined with rich caramel and a touch of salt.

I was lucky enough to try the new bar and can confirm it's a dream—sweet, salty, velvety and crispy, the new bar takes all the best elements of the original Butterfinger bar and elevates it with the very on-trend salty-creamy flavor. The salt gives the candy an even more savory taste, but you can immediately tell it's a Butterfinger and not, say, a Reese's bar. It's quite rich, so I think one bar is satisfying enough to curb any sweet cravings without going overboard.

That's not all—in celebration of the new Salted Caramel bar, Butterfinger is partnering with viral Hoboken, NJ bakery The Hive, to create specialty cinnamon rolls and lattes inspired by the exciting limited-edition Butterfinger.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ever since Ferrero bought out the 101-year-old brand, the company has been making changes including revamping the classic Butterfinger bar by improving ingredients and removing unhealthy additives. The new Salted Caramel flavor is hopefully a sign of things to come with other candy bars under the Ferrero umbrella such as CRUNCH and Baby Ruth, which just teamed up with the New York Yankees for a third season by bringing back beloved Baby Ruth items.

"We're stepping up to the plate for what promises to be a triumphant, third season with the New York Yankees," said Neal Finkler, Vice President of Marketing for the Ferrero Mainstream Chocolate portfolio. "Baby Ruth and the New York Yankees are iconic American brands, and we're thrilled to bring back fan-favorite treats. Whether it's our classic bars or limited-edition creations, we want fans to feel like MVPs with every sweet moment at the Stadium."

Fans can enjoy treats like the limited-edition Baby Ruth milkshake, made with a melody of creamy chocolate ice cream, chocolate sprinkles, chocolate drizzle and whipped cream, all topped with a Baby Ruth bar. Baby Ruth candy bars will be available at select concession stands throughout the season.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Baby Ruth by serving the Baby Ruth milkshake at Yankee Stadium again in 2025," said Marty Greenspun, New York Yankees Senior Vice President of Strategic Ventures. "The shake stood out as one of the most popular items on our menu last year, and our guests will be thrilled to know that it will be available at every Yankees game, along with the always-classic Baby Ruth candy bar."

The first 400 people in select 7-Eleven stores received a free Baby Ruth Baked Pinstripe Bar on Opening Day (March 27), and fans will also receive $1 off when they buy one Baby Ruth candy and one Baby Ruth Baked Pinstripe Bar (with the 7Rewards app) from March 24 through June 24.