11 Best Costco “July Online Savings” to Score Right Now

July is officially here, which means summer is underway. It also means that there is a new batch of Costco online savings, ready to take advantage of. From sunscreen and lunch boxes to the finest steaks and salmon money can buy, there are so many sweet deals that dropped today on the warehouse’s website. Here are the 11 best July Online Savings you can score now and save big.

Bentgo Kids Lunch Box Containers

I know it seems way too early to start thinking about back to school shopping, but with a deal this good, you are going to lose money if you don’t. Currently a 3-pack of Bentgo Kids Lunch Box Containers is $10 off, bringing the price down to $29.99. “I’ve been wanting these for a while but when you have to buy for eight littles it can get pricy. I was elated to see these at this price point at Costco,” rights one shopper, adding that they are “small enough” to fit in the “mini backpacks” yet “large enough to store enough to fill up my 5-8yr. My littles are 2y-8y old and this is all we need for lunch at the playground and pool all summer long. Worth Every Penny!”

Thinkbaby Sunscreen Lotion + Sunscreen Stick Set

Every month, Costco has another great deal on sunscreen. In July it is on this Thinkbaby Sunscreen Lotion + Sunscreen Stick Set, $10 off, which brings the price down to $19.99. And shoppers maintain it isn’t just for kids. “I initially got this for my grand baby. BUT, I tried it out myself as a facial sunscreen and now it’s my daily go-to. I’ve tried so many facial sunscreens. Most just leave me oily and greasy by the end of the day, and the added fragrance and chemicals burn my eyes like crazy. This is the best I’ve found. It’s 23% zinc oxide. Most other sunscreens are 12 or 13. This has a light fragrance that dissipates once applied. I use a retinol serum and then almond oil. Let that set for a few minutes and then apply this sunscreen. It goes on smoothly and blends well. If you apply too much though, you’ll look like Casper…great buy, and I’m hooked,” writes a shopper.

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Japanese A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steaks

If you want to impress guests with a special steak dinner this month, order up this 3-pound, 3-pack of Japanese A5 Wagyu Ribeye Steaks. It’s usually $469.99, but after $120 off it comes down to $349.99. Shoppers says it is worth the heft pricetag. “Now I understand where ‘Melt in your mouth’ comes from. There’s really no way to describe the texture and sensation of A5 Steak. This Ribeye is beyond perfection, a must try. Because the meat is so fatty, a little goes a long way. One steak can feed up to 6-8 people as an appetizer,” one writes.

BISSELL ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner

If you are sick of cleaning up pet messes, now is the time to buy BISSELL ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet Cleaner, $50 off this month. “I bought this to replace an older Bissell and this is a huge improvement. It cleans great and it is easy to clean the machine. The simple plastic cleaning tool in itself is a invaluable. The 2 tanks are easy to thoroughly clean so I can avoid buildup of all unwanted fur and dirt in the collection tank as well as soap residue in the cleaning tank. The tray is ingenious for making sure the machine is clean before storage and it keeps drips off the floor. Also as advertised it is light and easily manueverable. It has plenty of weight to stay in contact with the floor. My carpet hasn’t been this clean in years,” writes a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Biotrue Multi-Purpose Solution, 34 Ounces

Biotrue Multi-Purpose Solution is my favorite lens cleaner, and it’s $5 off in July. “I was so glad when I finally got over the fear of a new product. Biotrue is great. I have had problems with all contact solutions but from the first time I put in my contacts after using Biotrue it was heaven, no burning, no dryness just plan comfort. It also has a cute case for travel,” writes another fan.

SimpliSafe Security System with 2 Outdoor Camera Series 2, 13-piece

While you should never skimp when it comes to the security of family, now is the time to save. SimpliSafe Security System with 2 Outdoor Camera Series 2, 13-piece is on major sale, $150 off the normal price, just $199.99. It comes with everything you need to secure your home, including 3 free months of 24/7 professional monitoring.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Further Food Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides Powder Plus Mushroom

This 56-serving supply of Further Food Grass-Fed Collagen Peptides Powder Plus Mushroom, Vanilla is $11 off, just $24.99 including shipping and handling. “We purchased both the vanilla and the chocolate flavored. Both are delicious. My husband prefers the chocolate and I prefer the vanilla, we add it to our coffee and protein drinks in the morning. I have tried a variety of Collagen Peptides and these are by far my favorite, you definitely won’t be disappointed,” writes a fan.

Smoked New Zealand King Salmon

Get 2.2 pounds of Smoked New Zealand King Salmon for $25 off, which shoppers say is delicious. “This is a wonderful product. I try to eat wild salmon species that have the healthy Omega oils…Farmed Atlantic does not, not does Keta, but apparently this species of farmed King Salmon does…I’m taking their word for it. I purchased 2 orders….and both arrived frozen, and were AMAZING…once thawed,” writes one.

Zena USDA Organic Supergreens Fruits & Vegetables Powder,

45 sticks of Zena USDA Organic Supergreens Fruits & Vegetables Powder is a portable way to get your greens on the go. This month, save $7 and get it for just $32.99. “I have been using this product for a month now and I feel so good about it! It’s working great for detoxing, digestion and gut health, as well as hydration. I drink this every morning with empty stomach, it’s great for nutrients and boost energy too,” writes one shopper. “Tastes great with smoothie too. I also add this to my water bottle when workout, it is wonderful! Highly recommended!”

Lifesmart TM4500 PowerTouch Treadmill

Costco shoppers are big fans of the affordable Lifesmart TM4500 PowerTouch Treadmill. Normally $999.99, in July get it for $150 cheaper, just $849.99. “I’m a 20+ year gym rat who recently built out a home gym. I had a $3k Nordictrack commercial treadmill that was too big and I disliked iFit. System was slow and screen was huge,” one shopper writes, who ended up replacing it with this model. “I LOVE this one. Now I have dedicated indoor space, so I don’t fold it or move it. It’s solid and feels like a commercial treadmill from the gym. It has a simple screen and interface that doesn’t require a subscription. It starts up quick, has the fast adjust buttons for speed and incline and a cool dial. It has the incline and larger belt I wanted from my big Nordic track but the simplicity of the walking pad. This thing is awesome! Costco delivery carefully moved into the back room, assembled it all, hauled away the trash without leaving any mess. Highly recommend this treadmill.”

Greenworks 80V 42″ Zero-Turn Ride-on Mower

If you are on the fence about getting a new mower, Greenworks 80V 42″ Zero-Turn Ride-on Mower with (6) 8Ah Batteries, 1.5kW Charger, and Bagger is $700 off, including delivery, assembly and packaging removal, just $4,999.99 after discounts. “We recently bought a 1.3 acre property and about 1 acre is lawn. I wanted a riding mower, but was tired of dealing with gas mowers. I found this mower on Costco.com and saw it had a bunch of upgrades included. It was delivered fully assembled and ready to go. This mower is a beast. I can easily get three full mows on one charge. Highly recommend for properties that are mostly flat,” one shopper says.