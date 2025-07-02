11 Best Costco “Hot Buys” That End This Week

Costco’s prices for kitchen and home appliances are impressive at the best of times but shoppers should also keep their eyes on the many sales and deals happening throughout the year. The giant warehouse chain offers competitive prices for fridges, dishwashers, freezers, and much more, with delivery and installation included in the price in most areas. If you’re in the market for a new oven or microwave, there are some great deals to be had for a limited time only. Here are 11 of the best Costco “hot buys” this week.

Frigidaire Gallery 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

The Frigidaire Gallery 21.5 cu. ft. Counter-Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator ($1,999.99) is highly rated by Costco members. “I decided to downsize to a counter depth refrigerator and was having trouble finding one with the pull out drawer. I was delighted to find this on Costco.com and even more pleased with the price. My only disappointment is that the main shelves and the racks on the doors are not fully adjustable,” one shopper said.

LG Mega Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Front Load Washer

The LG 5.2 cu. ft. Mega Capacity Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Front Load Washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence ($999.99) is a must-have appliance, shoppers say. “I absolutely LOVE this washer! It’s my 1st ever front load washer and I highly recommend it to everyone. My clothes smell cleaner and look new again – not to mention they come out almost dry from the spin cycle :),” one Costco member said.

GE Garage Ready 21.7 cu. ft. Manual Defrost Chest Freezer

Costco shoppers love the GE Garage Ready 21.7 cu. ft. Manual Defrost Chest Freezer ($1,129.99). “Impressed, great looking, quiet motor, stainless steel interior that included 5 baskets and dividers. So helpful for keeping our meat and garden products organized. The delivery team was the BEST,” one member said.

Samsung 51 dBA Fingerprint Resistant Top Control Dishwasher

The Samsung 51 dBA Fingerprint Resistant Top Control Dishwasher with AutoRelease and 3rd Rack ($619.99) is a quiet, convenient dishwasher. “This dishwasher is quiet, cleans my dishes better than my old dishwasher, and it looks great in my kitchen. It has plenty of room for lots of dishes. I love the top 3rd rack and silverware caddy. Some of the other reviews mentioned they had issues with installation…I could not disagree more.”

Frigidaire Gallery Gas Range

The Frigidaire Gallery 30″ 6 cu. ft. GAS Range with 15+ Ways To Cook ($1,049.99) is another must-have item for Costco shoppers, who appreciate the price point, savings, and quality of this appliance. “After using the range for cooking Thanksgiving and 2 Christmas dinners, I was very impressed. The oven was large enough to accommodate several dishes at once and still maintained the accurate temperature. The range top is very sturdy and easy to move pots around,” one member said.

GE Profile 4-Door French Door Refrigerator

The GE Profile 23.2 cu. ft. Counter-Depth 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with AutoFill Pitcher ($2,599.99) is one of the most highly-rated appliances available from Costco. “Still getting used to the new configuration which seems to have slightly less freezer space than my old side-by-side. But I love the autofill pitcher and the center drawer for my cheeses and deli items. It is a sleek design that complements my kitchen and I’m glad not to have a water/ice dispenser on the exterior of the door,” one shopper said.

Samsung Smart Freestanding Electric Range

Costco shoppers rave about the Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. Smart Freestanding Electric Range with No-Preheat Air Fry, Convection+ and Griddle ($1,229.99). “This is our second time purchasing this range (for two different houses). Our first was the double oven with the slide out divider but this time we only needed the single range. In both cases we’ve found the quality to be exceptional & Costco’s service, delivery, and pricing to be superior to their competitors. In both homes, we’ve also owned the matching microwave which we love.”

LG Water Filters

Get a three-pack of LG LT1000P3 Water Filters for $89.99, down from $114.99. “A classic Costco offering providing a quality name brand product at a better price. If you use these filters, you should be buying them from here,” one happy shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

GE Profile Over-the-Range Microwave Oven

The GE Profile 1.7 cu. ft. Convection Over-the-Range Microwave Oven with Air-Fry, Sensor Cooking ($779.99) is another must-have item for Costco shoppers. “I love all the features,” one member said. “The Air Fryer is probably my favorite. I have used each feature multiple times. What a dream it was to have on Thanksgiving. The ease of switching from each feature is a big plus… Oddly, I am happy my old microwave went out. For someone that cooks a lot, this is a wonderful purchase. I would definitely recommend it.”

Vinotemp 108-Bottle Wine Cooler

The Vinotemp 108-Bottle Wine Cooler with Beverage Center Drawers and Dual Zone Cooling ($1,499.99) will keep your wine at the perfect temperature. “We keep the wines at 55 degrees, but the two drawers are at 39 degrees, perfect for champagne, beer or dairy,” one Costco member said. “The shelving is high quality and can fit at least 12 bottles of wine depending on the shape. The beverage drawers are deep enough to hold champagne bottles, and big enough to keep many cans or bottles.”

Samsung Convertible Upright Freezer

The Samsung 11.4 cu. ft. Capacity Convertible Upright Freezer ($699.99) is perfectly for stocking up on your favorite Costco meats and frozen goodies. “The freezer is working great. Having only had a chest freezer before, I appreciate how it is organized with drawers, trays and shelves. Delivery, set up and take away was excellent. Great Costco purchase!” one member said.