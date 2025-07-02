11 Costco 4th of July Deals on Right Now

Any day of the year you can find some of the best deals on everything from name brand electronics to Kirkland Signature branded food and drinks at your local Costco. However, during holidays, the deal really heat up. This week there are so many steals being offered by the members-only club, including major money off the latest generation iPads, gift cards to some of the best restaurants in town, and gourmet meat to grill. Here are 11 Costco 4th of July deals right now to take advantage of.

iPad and iPad Pro

If you have been on the fence about splurging on a new iPad, now is the time. Costco has deals on all models. The 128GB Wi-Fi (A16 chip), originally $339.99 is $40 off, just $299.99. Or, you can also upgrade to an iPad Pro, $50 to $150 off, depending on the model.

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse

Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse isn’t the cheapest place to eat, but you can save 20 percent off your bill thanks to Costco. Get two restaurant $50 eGift cards ($100 value) for just $79.99 with instant eDelivery. “Bought a couple of these when we went to Fogo de chao for friends birthday celebration. E gift card was delivered within 2 hours of placing order. No problem redeeming them at the restaurant. It’s nice getting that equivalent of 20% off using these gift cards,” one shopper writes.

Casper Cooling Select 12″ Hybrid Medium Firm Mattress

There are many great mattress deals as part of Costco’s July 4th sales. I recommend Casper Cooling Select 12″ Hybrid Medium Firm Mattress, Queen. Right now it is only $599.99 delivered

after $200 off. “So far, I’m in love with this mattress. It’s comfortable and I haven’t woke with back pain in over a week now. The room temp has been very high lately but the bed doesn’t seem to take on that heat. So I’m able to sleep comfortably. It is very heavy so make sure you have two people to move it. It was super easy to unbox and position. There was no odor once I opened it and it was fluffy and ready to lay on as soon as I got the wrapper off,” writes a shopper.

Pepsi and Diet Pepsi

Stock up on Pepsi and Diet Pepsi for your July 4th festivities and save big. The 36-pack of 12-oz cans is $3.50 off. Price and selections varies by location. While supplies last. Same-day delivery is available at an additional cost.

LG 5.2 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with TurboWash and 9.0 cu. ft. GAS Dryer with Built-In Intelligence

Costco Hot Buys are, well, heating up this July 4th week with lots of “more you spend, more you save” deals. My top recommendation? LG 5.2 cu. ft. Front Load Washer with TurboWash and 9.0 cu. ft. GAS Dryer with Built-In Intelligence. This set is amazing, and the pre-configured bundle price includes $1,200 savings through 7/20/25. “Spend & Save up to $500 and pre-configured Bundle qualifies for $150 Costco Direct Savings,” writes Costo. “I absolutely LOVE this washer! It’s my 1st ever front load washer and I highly recommend it to everyone. My clothes smell cleaner and look new again – not to mention they come out almost dry from the spin cycle,” agrees a shopper. “This washer is very impressive. It’s ability to read the load, adjust the washing time and clean is outstanding. Our wash takes less drying time because washer gets more water out without being hard on the things its washing. We had an LG before that was really good and lasted 10+ years. This one is even better, a good use of AI. It was not the washer we initially selected, but we couldn’t fit the first one through the door to our basement. Even this was a tight fit, but it was worth the extra effort. I don’t usually write reviews but this washer deserves it,” adds another.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

One of Dyson’s most popular cleaning gadgets is on sale in time for the holidays. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal + Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is $100 off in-warehouse and online. The cleaning gadget offers up to an hour of run time and three powerful cleaning modes.

Olipop, Variety Pack

Impress holiday guests with the most delicious healthy drinks. My favorite probiotic soda, which is already super cheap at Costco, is on sale. The Olipop, Variety Pack, comes with 5 Cream Soda, 5 Classic Grape, and 5 Classic Root Beer cans and is $5 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

Electrolytes are essential for hydration, especially in peak summer. Costco shoppers love this online-only 30-count set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier, Passion Fruit, which comes neatly packaged in a resealable bag. Normally $29.99, they are $8 off, bringing the price down to $21.99, including shipping and handling.

FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealing System Starter Kit

Shoppers are going wild over the Costco-exclusive FoodSaver Preserve Vacuum Sealing System Starter Kit, now $30 off. The bundle “includes everything you need to start vacuum sealing!” writes Costco Hot Finds. “I love my food saver!! With the price of food these days I can’t stand throwing anything out. This gadget is amazing and I highly recommend it!!” endorses another shopper. “This looks to be an improved version. My old one is not dealing as good anymore. Adding to the cart,” a second says. Take $30 off this month and save money for years on end.

Celsisus Sparkling Vibe Variety Pack

Keep everyone awake for fireworks with Celsius energy drinks. I was so excited to find the Celsius Sparkling Vibe Variety Pack is now at Costco, and guess what? It’s going on sale for $6 off. It comes with all the retro, fruity energy drink flavors I like: six cans each of Tropical Vibe, Peach Vibe, Retro Vibe.

Kansas City Steak Co. USDA Choice Combo Pack

If you want to serve gourmet meat for your guests, order this combo pack of top-quality steaks from Kansas City Steak Co. The USDA Choice Combo Pack comes with 11.5 pounds of meat and 12 large steaks (4 New York strips, 4 filet mignon, and 4 ribeyes). Take $110 off for $249.99, including shipping and handling.