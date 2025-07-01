7 Best New Aldi “Price Drops” Right Now

Late in the Spring, Aldi, famous for offering superior products at a fraction of the price of competing grocers, made a seriously exciting announcement: In hopes of saving Americans money in the midst of inflation, they were slashing prices on over 400 popular products through Labor Day in hopes of helping people save $100 million. They have held up to the promise, continuing to offer deals on everything from famous freezer finds to gift items. Here are the 7 best new Aldi price drops to throw in your cart now.

Bake Shop Cinnamon Sweet Rolls

Shoppers are obsessed with Aldi’s version of the sweet treat breakfast classic. And guess what? Bake Shop Cinnamon Sweet Rolls are a little less than usual. Get the pack for $3.75 from $3.85.

Simply Nature Graintastic Organic Bread

Also in the Aldi bakery, are a great line of breads made with lots of grains. Simply Nature Graintastic Organic Bread is USDA Orangic approved. Recently the price was reduced by 10 cents, $4.65 from $4.75, so consider adding the delicious bread product to your cart.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Millville Frosted Shredded Wheat

Aldi’s cereals are great dupes for name brands at a much more affordable price. The store recently reduced the price on its version of shredded wheat. Millville Strawberry Frosted Shredded Wheat went from $2.35 to $2.45. And, the OG frosted shredded wheat is also on sale.

85/15 Ground Beef Patties

Just in time for all your July 4th barbeques, grab some meat from the Aldi butcher. This three-pound package of 85/15 Ground Beef Patties is now $15.29 from $15.39, averaging to $0.32/oz.

Southern Grove Dried Premium Mango

I think dried mango is more delicious than candy. There has been a serious price improvement on the 6 ounce bag of Southern Grove Dried Premium Mango. Previously $3.69, it is now just $3.49, or $0.58/oz.

Clancy’s Original Stackerz

Sure, Pringles are delicious, but have you tried the Aldi’s dupe? Clancy’s Original Stackerz are a popular and less expensive alternative to the snack favorite. They come in the original flaovr and also Clancy’s Sour Cream and Onion Stackerz and Clancy’s Cheddar Cheese Stackerz. All have gone down in price from $1.89 to $1.65.

Goldhen Cage Free Large Brown Eggs

Eggs have seriously gone down in price at Aldi! I was pleasantly surprised to find that Goldhen Cage Free Large Brown Eggs – Grade A eggs are now just $4.29 from $5.95, 28 percent less than before.