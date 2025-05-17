NAD+ & 9 Other Anti-Aging Hacks Celebs Are Obsessed With

Celebrities age just like the rest of us. But with the pressure to look eternally youthful, many undergo medical procedures, take supplements, or seek out specialized products to keep the wrinkles and signs of aging at bay. A magic fountain of youth has yet to be discovered—but here are 10 anti-aging hacks celebs are obsessed with.

NAD+

Some call it the "miracle drug." But in reality, NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a peptide that assists in cellular metabolism. Dysregulated NAD+ levels are associated with things like metabolic diseases, neurodegeneration, cancer, and aging. By taking boosters through an IV drip, NAD+ levels may be raised, some studies suggest.

On The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber were shown getting NAD+ IV drips. "I'm gonna NAD for the rest of my life and I'm never going to age," Hailey said in the clip.

Dermaplaning

Dermaplaning uses a scalpel to (gently) scrape off the top layer of dead skin and fine hair. The idea is you start with a fresh canvas before applying makeup. By getting rid of dead skin cells and peach fuzz on your face, foundation and other products won't cling to them unevenly and look patchy.

Eva Mendes is one star with a flawless complexion who has publicly endorsed dermaplaning. She shared on Instagram, "Shaving my face! I received a lot of comments on yesterday's post from women who've been shaving their face for years-ok I guess "dermaplaning" is the preferred word but it is what it is and I LOVE it!"

Coconut Oil

Another popular anti-aging celebrity hack is coconut oil, which moisturizes and soothes irritated skin.

Olivia Culpo, former Miss Universe 2012 and wife of NFL running back Christian McCaffrey, uses it for everything.

"I'll rub a little bit of my lip liner on my hand and then I'll take the coconut oil—just a finger swab—and I'll rub it in the liner," she told Byrdie, per Well+Good. "I shave with it, I use it as a moisturizer, I also wear it as a hair mask, face mask—it's my ultimate natural beauty secret."

Collagen

Consuming collagen may improve the skin's hydration and elasticity, although there aren't any "large, high-quality studies" that have looked at long-term usage, Harvard Health Publishing reports.

Still, Kate Hudon credits collagen supplementation for her youthful, glowing skin. In addition to getting enough sleep and water, she uses Beauty Aura collagen powder from her InBloom line.

"It has a berry flavor and I mix it into my water bottle, take it to go, and sip it throughout the day," Hudson told Refinery29. "I just feel that the more collagen I can get, the better, because I know my skin is losing it as I get older."

Red LED Face Masks

Red LED light therapy boosts collagen production and may decrease inflammation, the Cleveland Clinic reports.

In December 2023, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself wearing a red LED face mask on her Instagram Stories.

"You can find me right here… Face, neck and hand red lights for the win!" she captioned the update, per Marie Claire. "I'm obsessed with these I gave them as gifts this year."

Exfoliating

Exfoliating is an underrated anti-aging hack. It effectively removes dead skin cells, revealing brighter skin and even potentially reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

"I start every day by exfoliating my face," Christie Brinkley told Byrdie. "That's something I've done for the past 40 years. I feel like it's really contributed to my skin feeling fresh and smooth."

PRP facials

A PRP (platelet-rich plasma) facial is a medical procedure that uses a person's own blood to stimulate collagen production, which may improve skin tone, texture, and appearance. It's also commonly called a "vampire facial."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Valerie Bertinelli, 65, previously shared her irritated face right after a PRP.

"I just had my second vampire facial. It's a little redder than last time. It feels like a really really bad sunburn," the Food Network star said in a video on her Instagram Stories, per PEOPLE. "Does your face hurt? 'Cause it's killing me. Ohhh vanity."

Kim Kardashian has also been spotted receiving the vampire facial treatment.

Olive Oil

"The whole line is based on a family tradition: The use of olive oil on our skin and hair," Jennifer Lopez told Well+Good when speaking about her JLo Beauty brand.

JLo Beauty uses extra-virgin olive oil along with fermented oil, leaf extract, and squalane.

"My concerns now [with my own skin] are really just keeping my skin healthy and hydrated and keeping the inflammation down while keeping a youthful glow," JLo said. "Once you get to a certain age, you start losing some of the fullness in your face and start seeing little lines here and there… so that's what the line addresses."

Facial Laser Treatments

Facial laser treatments can reduce wrinkles, scars and pigmentation, and tighten the skin with the help of a focused light beam. Jennifer Aniston is one celebrity who is a fan of the anti-aging hack. "It's a great refresher, and there's very little downtime," she told InStyle. "It won't make you look like a peeled tomato."

Sunscreen

Preventing sun damage is an excellent way to keep skin looking youthful and healthy. Ginny & Georgia actress Antonia Gentry knows this all too well. "I wash my face, moisturize with a serum, use a cream moisturizer, and then apply sunscreen," she told Byrdie of her skincare routine. "I wear SPF 100 every day religiously."