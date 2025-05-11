Is Hemorrhoid Cream the New Botox? People Think So

We know what you're thinking: Hemorrhoid cream on my face? It's a hot take, but yes—that's exactly what we're bringing to the table. TikTokers are applying hemorrhoid cream to their faces and tout it as a magical anti-aging hack that depuffs and eliminates wrinkles. And you know what? From the looks of their TikTok videos, they may just have us convinced, too.

People Are Using Hemorrhoid Cream for Non-Hemorrhoid Situations

People on TikTok aren't the only ones who have considered this creative option to keep their skin looking youthful, supple, and flawless. Celeb makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, who has done makeup for Kim Kardashian for years, has used hemorrhoid cream on the SKIMS founder to tighten and firm under-eye wrinkles.

"It tightens the skin. That's a really old, old trick. It smells really bad but it works," Mario said during one of his Masterclasses in NYC, per Business Insider.

Miss Congeniality, aka Sandra Bullock, is another fan of this miracle cream.

"My favorite beauty-pageant secret; I didn't realize that putting hemorrhoid ointment on your face is acceptable in the beauty business. But apparently butt cream does help lines around the eyes," the actress shared, per New York Post.

Bethenny Frankel even tested out the trend for herself with a Preparation H product review on TikTok. She applied the cream to her left under-eye area and stressed that she will not do this every day, but she was curious about the results and quite pleased.

"I'm not going to lie, but I think that this side is better," she says in the clip, pointing to the under-eye treated with Preparation H. "It just feels smoother." And you can see for yourself the difference in the video.

That said, although this unmentionable item that's somewhere in the back of everyone's medicine cabinet is being used to decrease puffiness and under-eye bags, spread it with caution. There are varying opinions on how safe it is to use hemorrhoid cream for a lengthy period of time. It's wise to speak with a dermatologist or esthetician first and foremost before applying hemorrhoid cream to non-hemorrhoid-related areas of your body. If used regularly, it can potentially cause damage to delicate skin around the eye area. In fact, warning labels on these creams specifically say they are not safe to apply to certain parts of the body, including the outer eye area, according to MyVision.org.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Many users of the cream, Bethenny included, say it's probably best used for that special occasion every so often and not to be incorporated into your daily skincare regimen.

If you'd like to go the more natural route to remedy under-eye puffiness, MyVision recommends using cold black tea bags on your eyelids, getting enough solid sleep, staying hydrated, avoiding alcohol, and limiting salt in your diet.