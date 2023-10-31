10 Life-Changing Skincare Products Our Editors Are Obsessed With

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

No matter the time of year, your skincare routine deserves—and needs!—TLC. From battling cold temps in the winter to dealing with the aftermath of sunbathing in the summer to addressing certain skincare needs year-round, you may already have a few coveted skincare products you rely on. But any skincare fanatic is also always on the lookout for new ways to upgrade their routine, whether that may be a fresh drop in a cult-favorite line or a recently-discovered drugstore product skincare gurus are raving about. We understand the desire for a good update, which is why we're sharing some of the top skincare products our editors are obsessed with. Read on to learn all about them.

CeraVe Lightweight Daily Moisturizing Lotion

I have eczema and sensitive skin, so I've always been a big proponent of moisturizing. I douse my whole body in lotion after every shower—and have since I was a teenager. I also have zero tolerance for heavily perfumed or thick moisturizers that feel sticky and take too long to absorb. A few years ago, after a particularly bad eczema flare-up, my dermatologist suggested I try CeraVe's Daily Moisturizing Lotion, and I don't think I'll ever use any other moisturizer again. I only use it on my body, but it can also be used on the face. It's oil-free and contains hyaluronic acid and "essential ceramides" that supposedly help protect and restore your skin's natural barrier for 24 hours. I don't know if that's just marketing jargon, but I do know that since I added this product to my routine, I've been able to keep my eczema in check without the need for topical steroids, and my skin always feels hydrated without feeling greasy, even in the dead of winter. —Justine Goodman, Editor-in-Chief

Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment in Watermelon Slice

My lips get super dry, and I've struggled over the years to find just the right lip balm, ointment, or treatment that actually hydrates my lips—and keeps them feeling ultra-soft throughout the day. I tried Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment in the watermelon slice flavor last year and am obsessed with the results. The first time I used it, I put it on before bed and woke up the next morning with my lips still feeling glossed and nourished. It's been a staple for me ever since whether I use it in my pre-bedtime routine or have it in my purse on the go. —Alexa Mellardo, Deputy Editor, Mind + Body and Weight Loss

Bro Mask Eye Gels

I know, bro. The creators of these cooling eye gels could have come up with literally any other name and prevented a million eye rolls. But, don't let the macho branding detract from what is otherwise a good product. After a long week transfixed on my laptop, I start to look like black-eyed shock-rocker Alice Cooper. Those puffy bags are not only ugly, they weigh on your emotions, too. But, I got these eye gels made with bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative, in a subscription box recently, and they can make a real difference. You keep them in the fridge, then apply under each eye for 15 minutes once a week, or as needed. The frosty sensation is invigorating. Whether I actually look any better afterward is debatable. The important thing is, I feel better, and that's good enough for me. —Chris Shott, Deputy Editor, Restaurants & Groceries

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Face Wash for Oily Skin

I bought this in Italy this summer because I love shopping for European pharmacy-brand skincare, and it completely rid my skin of annoying sebum-filled bumps that I get on my face whenever the weather gets hot. It also didn't dry my skin out at all. I'm completely and utterly in love with it and think I've found my face wash for life. —Mura Dominko, Executive Editor6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cetaphil Advanced Relief Lotion Unscented

I've become so much more dedicated to total-body skincare, and this simple shea butter moisturizer has truly saved my skin, helping it feel hydrated and nourished all day long. I've always been worried about certain lotions causing breakouts because it's happened to me before, but this lotion has actually improved my complexion. I put it all over my arms, legs, chest, and back after every shower, and my skin has never felt better! (No joke—this lotion has changed my lift and I've been using it for over a year now.) I keep a travel-sized container of it in my suitcase for whenever I'm traveling, too. —Alexa Mellardo

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Face Moisturizer

Aveeno isn't the fanciest or most expensive skincare brand out there, but this moisturizer has been a super reliable go-to of mine for years. I love that it's light and oil-free, so it never feels too heavy on my face. I can also be a little lazy when it comes to skincare, so I love that this is a moisturizer and SPF all rolled into one. Bonus points go to Aveeno for avoiding animal testing when developing its skincare products. —Zoe Strozewski, Staff Writer

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil

I love all of Sunday Riley's face oils, but this one is an absolute favorite for everyday use. It features cold-pressed extracts of ginger, raspberry, pomegranate seed, turmeric, etc. It leaves my face looking plumper and my skin tone more even—like an actual noticeable difference! —Mura Dominko

Lavender Blossom Hand & Body Goat Milk Cream by Dionis

A major theme with me is hydration, which is something I strive to achieve in all of my skincare products. I love this creamy hand and body goat milk cream, because it's just that—creamy! I hate when lotions leave a cakey or oily residue on my skin and then it gets all over my clothes; Dionis goes on super smooth. I'm also a major germophobe and wash my hands a ton during the day, which can leave them super dry—even more so in the winter. This cream is the perfect tube to keep right next to my soap so when I finish washing up, I know the next step is to moisturize. I use it on my hands, neck, and even legs because it smells so good. (I'm obsessed with the lavender and nutty vanilla scents!) —Alexa Mellardo

Caudalie Beauty Elixir

I don't have a go-to balancing daily tonic and I just use this beauty elixir instead. First of all, it's chock-full of essential oils and smells minty and amazing, and second of all, it's the most versatile thing I have in my skincare arsenal. I use it before putting on moisturizer, on top of makeup, and any time I need a pick-me-up during the day—it's almost like aromatherapy. I also carry a small version of it in my purse when I travel and mist my face during and after long plane rides and on the beach. —Mura Dominko

Glow Recipe's Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer

I'm always trying different products, and it takes a lot of experimenting to discover what plays well with my dry, sensitive skin. I'm particular with what I use, but this Glow Recipe moisturizer has been a medicine cabinet staple of mine for years. After washing my face, I typically switch between this moisturizer and Karuna Skin's All Day Cream (otherwise I would go through it too fast). It smells so sweet and fresh, just like a watermelon, and makes my skin feel hydrated and supple—giving off Hailey Bieber's "glazed donut skin" vibes! —Alexa Mellardo