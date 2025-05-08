10 Wild Facial Treatments Celebs Are Obsessed With

Facial treatments are an incredibly popular skincare practice many celebs indulge in. There's a wide variety to choose from—and some are more extreme than others. Based on our favorite A-listers' glowing complexions, though, they may be worth trying. From vampire facials to salmon sperm treatments to even leeches, here are eight very unique facial treatments celebrities are obsessed with.

1. Salmon Sperm Facial

The salmon sperm facial gained traction in Korea and is seemingly making its way across the globe. According to WSJ Magazine (via FOX News), it's popular for reducing scars, brightening skin, and tightening pores.

Our favorite "Friend," Jennifer Aniston, was all about getting one. Although, her initial reaction was, "Are you serious? How do you get salmon's sperm?" We had the same question, Jen!

Other celebs who have hopped on the salmon sperm trend include Kim Kardashian and Denise Richards.

For those curious, the treatment does not mean spreading salmon sperm all over your face. Rather, your skin is injected with polynucleotides, "micro-chains of salmon DNA" that come from salmon sperm, Women's Health reports.

10 Life-Changing Skincare Products Our Editors Are Obsessed With

2. Vampire Facial

A vampire "facelift" is a face revitalization treatment that's non-surgical, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It involves injecting platelet-rich plasma, along with hyaluronic acid filler, to your face. It contours, plumps up your skin, and lessens wrinkles.

Kim Kardashian was a fan of vampire facials and posted a viral Instagram selfie about one of her experiences. She shared, "Before I got the procedure, I just found out that I was pregnant, so I couldn't use numbing cream or a pain killer and both are suggested. It was really rough and painful for me. I couldn't tell anyone about the pregnancy either, but I pulled Jonathan aside and told him" (via PEOPLE).

3. Epidermal Growth Factor Facial

An epidermal growth factor facial involves applying a "natural protein" to your facial skin that promotes new cells and collagen production. It's celebrated for reducing wrinkles, improving skin texture, and resulting in a glowing complexion.

Sandra Bullock is reportedly all about epidermal growth factor facials. She even convinced her Ocean's 8 co-star, Cate Blanchett, to try one.

"Sandy Bullock and I saw this facialist in New York, Georgia Louise, and she gives what we call the penis facial and it's something—I don't know what it is, or whether it's just 'cause it smells a bit like sperm—there's some enzyme in it so Sandy refers to it as the penis facial," Cate previously told Vogue Australia of her experience (via TODAY).

9 Foods Beauty Experts Swear Will Give You Clearer Skin

4. Leeches

This particular facial definitely falls under the very unique ones category—and likely not for the faint of heart. Live leeches are put on your face to basically consume blood. It's then spread to tighten the skin and provide a youthful look.

Demi Moore revealed on an episode of The Late Show, as reported by FOX News, that she got leech therapy done.

"It detoxifies your blood," the actress explained. "And they have a little enzyme that, when they're biting down on you, gets released into your blood, and generally you bleed for quite a bit. And your health is optimized. It detoxified the blood, and I'm feeling detoxified right now."

5. Bee Venom Facial

If you're not allergic to bees, a bee venom facial may be an option to consider—but tread with caution and bee careful. Do your research. It involves a facial using "skin-plumping products" that contain a patented bee venom known as Abeetoxin, according to Essence.

Fans of the facial include Victoria Beckham, Beyoncé, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Gwyneth and her iconic Goop brand are known to push the limits when it comes to natural beauty remedies and products.

Fun fact? Even Kate Middleton had a bee venom facial prior to getting hitched, according to Cosmo.

14 Best Foods For Your Skin, According to Dietitians

6. Mono-Threading

Mono-threading is a process of inserting absorbent threads into the skin. The benefits? Wrinkle reduction, tighter skin, collagen production, and overall youthfulness.

Eva Mendes is on team mono-threading and shared a selfie on Instagram of herself getting the treatment at Beauty Villa Vergara. Eva wrote in the caption, "Here I am getting some Mono-Threads. Ayyyy Dios!"

31 Foods You Can Use for an At-Home Facial

7. Diamond and Ruby Facial

They say diamonds are a girl's best friend, and Mila Kunis may agree. A $7,000 diamond and ruby facial will buy the procedure that utilizes "precious stones," aka diamonds and rubies, that are used as antioxidants on your skin, according to Forbes.

Mila's facialist, Scott Vincent-Borba, shared with InStyle, as reported by ELLE, that the actress does this for the red carpet. "I always do [this on] her skin, neck, décolleté, arms, and the back of her hands. Anything that will be possibly showing with her dress," Scott said.

8. Hemorrhoid Cream

Okay, don't judge. Hemorrhoid can actually be somewhat of a miracle product for wrinkles, undereye bags, and even acne. Sandra Bullock is drop-dead gorgeous, and she's a fan of using hemorrhoid cream on her face for a little extra TLC. Kim Kardashian's makeup artist has used it as well.

Sandra explained (via Vogue), "I didn't realize that putting hemorrhoid ointment on your face is acceptable in the beauty business. But apparently, butt cream helps lines around the eyes!"