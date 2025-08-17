I Drank Celery Juice Every Day for a Week and Noticed 5 Big Changes

Celery juice is a widely touted wellness trend and while not all social media health crazes should be taken seriously, this one could be worth the hype. Celery is a good source of vitamin K, folate and potassium. It also has anti-inflammatory properties so juicing is a nice multivitamin drink that does have nutritional benefits. To get a better understanding of how celery juice can help with overall health, Eat This, Not That! spoke with people who drank celery juice every day for a week and noticed positive changes. From more energy to clearer skin, here’s surprising shifts that can happen.

Better Sleep

Steve Sliker, Owner/Head Instructor at MVP Cages, Mesa Arizona is a former college baseball player and current youth coach. He drank celery juice for a week last year when his wife “was on this health kick. He explained, “As someone who coaches youth baseball and runs a training facility, I’m always looking for anything that might give me more energy during long days.” As a result of his seven day celery drinking stint, Sliker experienced better sleep. “Despite having more energy during the day, I was falling asleep faster at night. Usually it takes me forever to wind down after coaching, but I was out within minutes of hitting the pillow.”

Energy Boost in the Mornings

Another striking difference was Sliker’s energy. “I usually drag until my second cup of coffee, but by day three I was noticeably more alert during my 6 AM private lessons,” he says. “It made a real difference when I’m demonstrating swing mechanics before sunrise.”

Better Hydration During Training

Celery juice was also helpful for Sliker during his training sessions. “I sweat a lot coaching in the Arizona heat, and I noticed I wasn’t getting as dehydrated during our summer camps,” he says. ” Usually I’m chugging water all day, but I felt more balanced.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Clearer Skin

Clear skin isn’t something Sliker usually takes note of, but after drinking celery juice, there was a big change. “This sounds weird for a baseball coach to care about, but I had some rough patches that actually cleared up,” he says. “My wife definitely noticed before I did.”

Less Bloating After Meals

While some health experts say celery juice doesn’t help with bloating, Sliker’s gut health improved. “I eat a lot of quick meals between lessons, and normally feel pretty heavy afterward,” he says. “That went away completely, which was nice when I’m bending down to work with younger players.”

More Clarity

Arsen Misakyan, a travel expert and the founder of LAXcar and fleeter.ai, is a “firm believer in how powerful natural remedies can be,” so when friends raved about celery juicing he tried it for himself. ” A mere three days later, even though nothing in my morning schedule had changed, I felt significantly less frazzled just in my mind as I began the day,” he says.

Less Coffee Cravings

Another thing Misakyan noticed was he didn’t crave his daily coffee as much. “I had half of my coffee and still felt full, possibly subconsciously because I had reduced the craving for that mid-morning slump.”

Subtle Mood Lift

If you live in Los Angeles or have ever been on the freeways in the area, you know what a nightmare they can be. But Misakyan said he dealt better with the traffic as a result of celery juice. “I seemed to be more patient, even on the 101 freeway,” he says. “I wouldn’t say that celery juice is a magic drink, but these notable changes really surprised me,” he explains. “Most of them crept up quietly over just seven days. I was skeptical, but it ended up being one of the easiest little habits I’ve tried that gave a noticeable return.”