5 Chain Fast-Food Restaurants With the Meatiest Breakfast Sandwiches

These fast-food chains serve breakfast sandwiches packed with meat.

Breakfast sandwiches are a convenient and delicious option on mornings when you want something quick and tasty. This protein-packed menu item is a staple at any fast-food restaurant, from traditional sausage-filled options and fried chicken, to sandwiches containing eggs and hash browns. The more meat in the sandwich, the more protein; and the more protein, the more satiating it will be. So which options really hit the spot? Here are five fast-food chains where the breakfast sandwiches are packed with meat.

Jack In the Box

Jack In the Box is one of few fast-food chains to offer breakfast all day, scoring them major points—and the breakfast items themselves are fantastic. The Extreme Sausage® Sandwich is twice the grilled sausage and twice the American cheese, with a freshly cracked egg on a toasted buttery bakery bun. It’s a mammoth breakfast item that will keep you going for hours.

McDonald’s

The McDonald’s Sausage McMuffin® with Egg is one of the most popular fast-food breakfast items in America and deservedly so. Each sandwich contains a savory hot sausage, a slice of melty American cheese and a delicious, freshly cracked egg all on a freshly toasted English muffin. Add an extra sausage patty and you’re set.

Burger King

Jack In the Box gets kudos for offering breakfast all day, and Burger King is a superstar for offering burgers for breakfast—but the actual breakfast sandwiches are a great choice. The Fully Loaded Croissan’wich is a meaty-filled treat containing Black Forest ham, sausage, crispy bacon, eggs, and melted American cheese on a toasted croissant. This is a fan-favorite menu item for good reason.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr.‘s Breakfast Burger is made with one charbroiled all-beef patty, crispy Cherrywood bacon, egg, American Cheese, Hash Rounds®, and ketchup, on a seeded bun. “It’s called Hardees around these parts. And it’s great. Their breakfast is peak,” one Redditor said.

Taco Bell

Ok, so technically a Crunchwrap is not a traditional sandwich, but it’s close enough (meaty fillings inside a handheld wrap) and more importantly, Taco Bell‘s Breakfast Crunchwrap Sausage/Bacon is one of the best fast-food breakfast items you can get. This showstopper is made with a warm flour tortilla filled with a hash brown, cage-free eggs, sausage, Creamy Jalapeño sauce, and shredded cheddar cheese and grilled to go.