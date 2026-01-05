These chains serve meatball subs diners say are juicy, saucy, and seriously satisfying.

There are a few elements that make a meatball sub great. First, you need to have juicy, delicious meatballs. Next comes the sauce, which must be tasty and perfectly balanced between sweet and savory. Finally, you need a great, freshly baked sub roll. If you are craving a meatball sub and can’t find a local Italian deli or sub shop, there are a handful of chain restaurants that make them. Here are 5 chain restaurants with the best meatball subs, according to diners.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mike’s, a chain that started in the sub sandwich region of the country, did a meatball sub right. However, according to diners, the hot meatball and cheese sub, which is praised for its bold marinara flavor, isn’t currently on the menu. “Jersey Mike’s has the best meatball by far in my opinion,” says a Redditor. There are lots of campaigns to bring it back.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly Sandwich Shop offers an oven-toasted sub with tender meatballs and rich marinara, which customers rate highly. “Potbelly if you have it is magnificent,” one says. “The Fireball sub on their Underground menu is awesome. Meatballs, chili, hot peppers, and cheddar,” adds another.

Primo Hoagies

If you live near a Primo Hoagies, the Old World Meatball sub is legendary. The chain makes the popular hoagie with meatballs, sharp Provolone cheese, and grated Romano. “I mean if you’re going to get a hoagie better make it a PrimoHoagie… Stopped by @primohoagiesdenver down in Centennial to try their Old World Style meatball sandwich and definitely not mad at it! Great size and flavor,” wrote someone in an Instagram post.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs’ meatball sub is made with a toasted roll and then packed with Italian-seasoned meatballs and melted provolone. “Firehouse subs meatball sub is one of the best I’ve ever had believe it or not,” one Redditor says. “Firehouse is a much higher quality and delicious meatball sub,” than the competition, writes another.

Subway

Lots of diners stand by Subway’s meatball subs. “I think it is subway’s strongest sandwich, but still tastes like a guilty pleasure (I shouldn’t like this but I do),” writes a Redditor. The biggest complaint is that there aren’t enough meatballs in it. “If you pick subway and get a 6 inch. make sure you get it double meat. Their meatballs are kinda small and it doesn’t feel thick/juicy enough with just 4 meatballs,” another adds. The “Italian affair” of a footlong consists of freshly baked bread, generously stuffed with a “helping” of Italian-style meatballs, “bathed in savory” tomato marinara sauce and served hot with your choice of crisp vegetables and condiments.