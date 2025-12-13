5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Meatballs, According to Italian Fans

Italian fans say these chain restaurants serve the most flavorful, satisfying meatballs.

Spaghetti and meatballs is a classic Italian-American staple dish, one that’s hearty, comforting, and delicious. Whether you prefer an all-beef meatball or the more common beef/sausage/pork mix, this incredibly versatile food lends itself to anything from a meatball sub to a bake with ricotta. So where can diners go to get seriously exceptional meatballs? Here are five chains where the meatballs never disappoint.

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Maggiano’s Little Italy has Wagyu Beef Meatballs on the menu, made from a Wagyu Beef Blend & Marinara. “I had the Wagyu meatball spaghetti, which was rich and flavorful, while my best friend enjoyed the perfectly cooked filet mignon. We shared the stuffed mushrooms and fried mozzarella. Both were delicious and full of flavor,” one diner shared.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill has options like the Meatball & Ricotta dish, which is two meatballs simmered in Pomodoro sauce with ricotta, parmesan and Romano cheese. “I love their meatball lunch meal,” one fan said. “They have a great lunch menu, very reasonable for the service, atmosphere, and the food quality. Haven’t tried them at dinner time, but my frequent lunch friend says their evening meals are great.”

Olive Garden

Diners love the Spaghetti & Meatballs at Olive Garden. “The Spaghetti with Marinara sauce and 3 meatballs was a classic spaghetti experience,” one diner said. “The meatballs here were quite huge and they packed a lot of good seasoning inside of them. Mixed in with the pasta, this spaghetti was balanced.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has Jumbo Spaghetti and Meatballs on the menu. “Spaghetti is, of course, the backbone of this dish. To this, we add our delicious housemade meatballs and marinara sauce. Garlic, red pepper flakes and fresh basil complement the savory meatball flavor, and everything is topped with parmesan cheese,” the chain says. “Does anyone have the recipe for BJ’s Brewhouse and restaurant’s meatballs? They are the best I’ve had in my life and I can’t figure out what’s in them. So good!” one Redditor raved.

Buca di Beppo

Diners rave about the meatballs at Buca di Beppo. “I just LOVE meatball Mondays @ Buca! It’s 1/2 price off their spaghetti and meatballs dinners so $39.99 becomes $20 And the larger portion $55.99 becomes $28. I just can’t pass up this deal! Ok, I don’t go here every Monday but I sure hope they keep this for awhile in this economy. We (hubby and I) got the large dinner with 3 one pound meatballs. We have lunch tomorrow!! Yay! And we asked for extra sauce and bread to take home,” one diner shared.