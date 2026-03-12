5 Chain Restaurants With Bigger Fried Fish Platters Than Any Other Chain

Enjoy hearty portions of crispy, flaky seafood at Cracker Barrel, Ivar's, and more.

It’s officially Lent, so every restaurant and fast-food joint is pushing all their fish and seafood options, some seasonal, some permanent to attract hungry customers looking for some variety. While plenty of popular chains have some sort of fried fish option available, not all are serving up portions so big you could easily share them. If you’re in the mood for a behemoth platter of tasty, perfectly fried fish that’s crunchy on the outside and flaky on the inside, here are five spots where diners won’t leave disappointed.

Skipper’s Seafood & Chowder House

Skipper’s Seafood & Chowder House serves up mouthwatering platters of seafood, including wild-caught Alaska pollock. “Just like I remember. Fish and Clam all you can eat for the win. Fresh every time! Great service by their amazing crew. I would highly recommend this location if you’ve ever had Skippers in the past. Like I’m reliving my childhood,” one diner said of the Silverdale location.

Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips

Those lucky enough to live within reach of an Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips in Ohio can indulge in the chain’s fried fish platters and seafood samplers. “The food was actually pretty good! The fish wasn’t greasy. The breading was light but crisp. The fries were actually chips and the hush puppies were tasty. A three fish basket was about $11,” one fan said.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel diners can indulge in the generous Friday Fish Fry: Four hand-battered and fried cod fillets with tartar sauce and fresh lemon. This hearty dish is served with two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. There’s also a Fried Catfish plate on the regular menu, consisting of two cornmeal-fried U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets served with tartar sauce and hushpuppies, plus two classic sides.

Ivar’s Seafood Bar

Ivar’s Seafood Bar has lovely platters of wild Alaskan deep water halibut, salmon and Pacific True Cod caught straight from local, Northwest vessels. The Full Boat 10pc Special contains 10 pieces of True Cod, Fries, Cole Slaw and a Bowl of Chowder, perfect for sharing (or plenty of leftovers). “Excellent food as we come to expect from Ivan’s over the long years.

It is always fresh. Yummy. Tasty. Delicious, piping hot ,full of flavor, enjoyable with every bite, till the last bite,” one diner said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chicken Express

Texas-based chain Chicken Express has an 8PC Express Fish Family Meal (eight fish filets with 2 family sides and hushpuppies) on a menu that is otherwise dominated by, of course, chicken. “My husband loves gizzard & chicken strips. My favorite is their fried catfish & fried okra.

“Everything is delicious at Chicken Express,” one fan said.