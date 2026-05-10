6 Best Fried Shrimp Baskets for Under $15 at Seafood Chains

Enjoy crispy fried shrimp and sides at these popular seafood spots.

If you’re craving crispy, tender fried shrimp but don’t want to spend a fortune on your meal, many seafood spots have great deals for hungry diners. Diners can enjoy a basket of shrimp with sides like french fries, often for less than it would cost to hit the drive-thru. Prices may fluctuate depending on region, so always check your local restaurant to confirm what deals and specials they are running right now. Here are six chain restaurants with excellent fried shrimp baskets for under $15.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s has a 6 pc Shrimp Basket for $8.29, which includes one individual side and two hushpuppies. The Popcorn Shrimp Basket is another great choice for $8.59, also served with a side and two hushpuppies. The chain also has the 2 Meals for $12.99 deal on Mondays, where guests can grab any two meals with sides and hushpuppies for just $12.99.

Culver’s

The Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp Dinner at Culver’s is a hearty plate of food for just $12.69. Each order includes six lightly breaded shrimp served with a special recipe cocktail sauce, a lemon wedge, and two classic sides. Extra-hungry? Opt for the 10-piece shrimp which is $15.69.

Skrimp Shack

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Diners at Skrimp Shack can enjoy the Skrimp Basket starting at $13.95. This meal comes in a lunch basket size (10 shrimp), or a dinner basket size (20 shrimp). All baskets come with a side and a drink.

Shrimp Basket

The Gulf Tail-On Shrimp Lunch Basket at Shrimp Basket is $15.00 for hand-breaded, lightly fried shrimp with southern slaw, two hushpuppies, corn fritter, and French fries. Guests can also opt for the Tail-On Shrimp Lunch Basket for $13.50 and the Popcorn Shrimp Lunch Basket for $12.50. The Shrimp Po’boy is another delicious menu item made with gulf popcorn shrimp, tartar, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes, drizzled with dijonnaise and served with French fries.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has a 20 Piece Butterfly Shrimp Meal for just $11.69. This meal includes 20 crispy Butterfly Shrimp served with your choice of two sides and two hushpuppies. Those who want a little bit of everything can opt for the Supreme Sampler Meal: Two pieces of Batter Dipped Fish, two Chicken Tenders, and six Butterfly Shrimp, also served with two sides and hushpuppies.

Ivar’s Seafood Bar

Ivar’s Seafood Bar has Jumbo Prawns with French fries on the menu for $14.00. The restaurant also offers outstanding Alaska True Cod Fish & Chips for $14.49: This meal includes three pieces of Ivar’s Original Recipe, also served with french fries.