5 Chain Restaurants Serving Award-Winning Cheeseburgers

These five chain restaurants serve award-winning cheeseburgers.

When you’re starving, nothing hits harder than a cheeseburger. A really good cheeseburger can be hard to come by when it comes to fast food. However, these five restaurants have been recognized on national lists for having some of the best cheeseburgers you can get from a chain. Here are five restaurants to keep in mind the next time you’re craving a big juicy burger.

Habit Burger & Grill

As reported by the Orange County Register, Habit Burger & Grill “recently outscored In-N-Out in THE USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The Habit took first place Best Fast Casual Restaurant; Best Fast Food Burger for its Double Char; and Best Fast Food Side, for its Tempura Green Beans.”

Shake Shack

Shake Shack ranked in the top 10 when USA Today put out their list for the best fast food burgers. “While Shake Shack is home to a myriad of sandwiches, it’s tough to go wrong with a classic ShackBurger, a savory burger that’s loaded with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and a hearty dose of ShackSauce on a quarter-pound 100% Angus beef patty,” the write up says.

Five Guys

Five Guys placed in USA Today’s Top 10 Best Fast Food Burgers list, as well, and rightfully so. Their burgers (and fries) are high quality, juicy, and full of flavor. “The franchise touts the fact that it uses peanut oil, and there aren’t any freezers in Five Guys locations, just coolers,” USA Today reports.

Culver’s

According to Civic Media, “Culvers made the top five of Yelp’s list of the best burger chains in the country, and it’s also the number one burger chain both in the Midwest and South.” With the recognition Culver’s received, landing on the list of best burgers thanks to USA Today, it’s no surprise when you take a look at some of their signature burgers like the butter burger.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In-N-Out Burger

People are obsessed with In-N-Out Burger, landing them a spot on the top 10 list of Best Burgers for USA Today, . “The scrumptious freshly baked bun made with slow-rising sponge dough, two slices of American cheese, two patties of 100% American beef, onions, tomato, lettuce, and a proprietary spread recipe unchanged since 1948.”