7 Fast-Food Breakfast Sandwiches Customers Say Are Actually Filling

These morning menu options from popular chains will easily keep you satisfied until lunch.

There are endless variations of fast-food breakfast sandwiches available, from simple egg options to the classic sausage/bacon/ham, egg, and cheese combo, but which ones are actually satisfying? Some are skimpy on the protein, which means customers will probably get hungry again sooner, but several fast-food chains offer hearty sandwiches packed with so much protein and fat you might have trouble finishing the meal: Here are seven fast-food breakfast sandwiches that will easily keep you going until lunch, if not dinner.

Wendy’s Breakfast Baconator

Wendy’s fans say the Breakfast Baconator is “peak” fast-food breakfast, an incredibly rich and filling choice thanks to the sausage, eggs, bacon, American cheese, plus more cheese, more bacon, all covered in swiss cheese sauce. “I work nights so my dinner is often fast food breakfast, and I’ve concluded that it’s the best fast food breakfast sandwich and it’s not even close. Put some wedges and ghost pepper ranch on it and it’ll change your life (if you like spicy),” one fan said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

McDonald’s Sausage McMuffin with Egg

The McDonald’s Sausage McMuffin with Egg is raved about by customers, who says adding an extra sausage patty takes the sandwich from good to great. “It is the closest thing to perfection that can come through a drive thru window at 7am,” one fan said. “The sausage is really special, par cooked before being frozen so it comes out perfect every time. Fresh cracked egg and a buttered English muffin. Not to mention McDonald’s is usually busy enough in the morning that everything is fresh.”

Jack In the Box Loaded Breakfast Sandwich

Jack In the Box has a ton of really filling all-day breakfast items on the menu (shoutout to the Extreme Sausage Sandwich), but the Loaded Breakfast Sandwich is a hefty one: Eggs, bacon, ham, sausage and American cheese on toasted sourdough bread. “I find that Jack in the Box’s (sourdough) loaded breakfast sandwich is hands down the best but pricey. It’s ham, bacon, sausage, egg, and cheese. I usually can only finish half at a time,” one diner shared.

Burger King’s Croissan’wich

Burger King’s Croissan’wich doesn’t look like a huge sandwich but it’s surprisingly filling. “Flakey croissant buns, soft egg, sausage patty that’s slightly spicy and some butter make one of the tastiest breakfast sandwiches ever,” one diner shared. “I usually get mine with bacon,” another said. “That plus those awesomely crunchy tater tot—like hash browns are an excellent combo!”

Hardee’s

Hardee’s Loaded Omelet Biscuit made-from-scratch biscuit sandwiches are wildly popular, like the Pork Chop ‘N’ Gravy Biscuit, Loaded Omelet Biscuit, and Monster Biscuit. “They make them fresh from scratch every morning; not many fast food places can say that. The loaded omelet biscuit may be the most delicious breakfast item on earth,” one fan said.

Taco Bell Breakfast Crunchwrap Sausage

While not technically a sandwich, Taco Bell‘s Breakfast Crunchwrap Sausage is raved about for being filling and delicious. “The breakfast crunch wrap is the BEST fast food breakfast and the other breakfast offerings are really good too. The hashbrowns are just like McDonald’s which are amazing,” one fan said.

Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken Biscuit

Chick-fil-A‘s breakfast sandwiches, like the Spicy Chicken Biscuit, can be adapted to taste (and how filling you want them to be!). “Spicy chicken biscuit, add cheese, egg whites, bacon. Add honey and hot sauce. Omg. So good 🥲 I will swap the biscuit for English muffin to make it healthier lol,” one diner shared.