4 Chain Restaurants With the Best Chili, According to Chefs

Chefs highlight chain restaurants serving chili with bold flavor and hearty, filling textures.

A hearty bowl of chili is usually associated with winter and fall, but you don’t need to wait for cooler weather to enjoy it now. Many chain restaurants serve rich versions, filling, and packed with slow-simmered flavor year-round, making it an easy comfort food option whether you’re dining in or grabbing a quick meal on the go. To find the restaurant chains that serve the best chili, Therese Buchanan, home chef, food blogger & recipe developer at Tessie’s Table, reveals her top four picks.

Texas Roadhouse

Everything on the menu at Texas Roadhouse is crave-worthy, especially the freshly baked rolls with cinnamon butter that pair well with a cup of the house-style chili. “The chili is thick and beefy with enough seasoning to give it some heat without overpowering everything else,” says Buchanan. “It doesn’t taste watered down, and the texture holds up well from the first bite to the last.”

Wendy’s

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Chili isn’t typically a fast-food menu staple, but Wendy’s has been doing it for decades, offering a filling, slow-simmered-style option made with seasoned beef, beans, tomatoes, and spices. It’s become a standout item because it’s filling, affordable, and a reliable alternative to burgers and fries. According to Buchanan, “Wendy’s chili has a softer texture with beans, ground beef, and a tomato base that’s been cooked down properly.” She adds, “It’s simple, filling, and one of the more recognizable fast-food chili options.”

Jason’s Deli

Fans love Jason’s Deli because it offers a wide menu of freshly made sandwiches, soups, salads, baked potatoes and chili that Buchanan loves. “Jason’s Deli chili is thicker and more savory than spicy,” she says. “The beef and beans are evenly mixed throughout, and it works well as a full bowl rather than just a side.”

Hard Times Café

Hard Times Café is a casual dining chain best known for its chili-focused menu, offering multiple regional styles like Texas, Cincinnati, vegetarian, and traditional chili served in bowls, over hot dogs, or on burgers. The regional East Coast spot has four locations and is known for its simple, diner-style setup and comfort-food menu, built around hearty, affordable dishes centered on its signature chili varieties. “Hard Times Café is known for chili, so there are multiple styles and heat levels on the menu,” says Buchanan. “The flavors are deeper and more noticeable than a lot of chain versions, especially if you like a stronger spice profile.”