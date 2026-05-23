7 Fast-Food Fish Sandwiches Customers Say Are Worth Ordering

These top-rated fish sandwiches from popular chains are a delicious burger alternative.

Fast-food fish sandwiches have come a long way since the days when the only option was McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish (still the OG). Many chains now offer some variation of a fish sandwich, whether it’s a seasonal Lent option or available year-round. Usually made with some sort of deep-fried breaded or battered white fish like pollock or cod, these crispy sandwiches are a delicious alternative to the usual burger and chicken menu items: Here are seven fast-food sandwiches customers say are worth ordering.

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is one of the best fast-food menu items you can get, and diners are obsessed. “It was glorious. NO complaints whatsoever. The sandwich was clearly too big to fit in a box. But it was nice. I added some hot sauce to it after the photo was taken,” one Redditor shared, with a picture of their food.

McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish

No matter how many flashy new contenders throw their hats into the ring, the McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish remains one of the most popular fast-food fish sandwiches out there. “I absolutely love the Filet-O-Fish,” one fan said. “It’s been a comfort food since childhood, since it was the only thing my grandpa would eat whenever we were at a McDonald’s… When they finally offered the double, I was absolutely ecstatic.”

Freddy’s Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburger has a seasonal Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich, one of few fast-food sandwiches made with Alaska flounder instead of pollock. “Freddy’s has a good seasonal fish sandwich,” one fan said.

Checkers and Rally’s Deep Sea Double

Checkers and Rally’s has a Deep Sea Double and Crispy Fish Sandwich available year-round. “It is absolutely fantastic. Granted, I love Checkers and know what I’m about if I make the trek there. Always piping hot, super crispy, amazing flavor. I have absolutely no clue what fish they use, whatever it is, it is satisfying,” one fan said about the Double.

Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich

Arby’s King’s Hawaiian Fish Deluxe Sandwich is a seasonal item worth waiting for. “Arby’s Kings Hawaiian is outstanding,” one fan said. “The sandwich is the best tasting fish in fast food,” another commented.

White Castle Panko Breaded Fish Slider

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White Castle‘s Panko Breaded Fish Slider is an underrated gem in the fast-food world. “We’re always talking about the Sliders, but sometimes a hot and crispy fish sandwich turns a frown upside down for me!!!!” one fan shared. “I think the fish sandwich is the best around, they’re definitely delicious,” another agreed.

Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich

Diners wait all year for the Popeyes Flounder Fish Sandwich to return to menus. “Popeyes flounder fish sandwich is the GOAT,” one fan said. “Just had the Popeyes fish sandwich for the first time yesterday and honestly it’s a revelation,” another commented.