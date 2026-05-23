7 Restaurant Chains Shoppers Say Serve the Best Pancake Platters

These popular dining spots serve up the fluffiest, most comforting breakfast combos.

Pancakes are an endlessly versatile choice at any time of day, whether you prefer a sweet dessert-like option or a savory breakfast staple meal. Usually paired with eggs and meat or served with jelly and fruit, pancakes are so simple yet packed with flavor, and many restaurants have excellent options for hungry customers. If you’re craving fluffy, buttery pancakes soaked in syrup, the following spots have you covered. Here are seven restaurant chains with the best pancake platters, according to diners.

Black Bear Diner

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Black Bear Diner customers love the giant breakfast, including the Volcano (three sweet cream pancakes stacked under two eggs, served with two pork sausage links and two slices of thick-cut bacon). “The best thing was the sweet cream pancakes. Almost choked as we were trying to eat them all at once. I was able to take some home and they were still good the next day, heated up,” one fan said.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins American Food Co. has excellent pancake options, like the Blueberry Buttermilk Pancake Platter. “My experience was amazing. The food was perfect. The atmosphere was warm, pleasant and comforting. I was able to sit enjoy a good meal (blueberry pancakes), work and relax,” one diner said.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans fans rave about the restaurant’s blueberry pancakes. “Rarely if ever have I/we had a bad meal at Bob Evans. Blueberry pancakes are always spot on. The story isn’t any different wherever you find a Bob Evans,” one fan shared.

Bob’s Big Boy

Diners at Bob’s Big Boy love pancake platters like The Big Three (three eggs plus three pancakes, whipped butter and syrup, three strips of bacon or three sausage links). “If you want an American diner, this is the spot! They have an ample menu and serve breakfast all day. We got the 3 egg combo with sausage & pancakes and the ham steak breakfast. The pancakes were really good; they were warm and fluffy. They had a very nice cake batter scent and flavor,” one diner said.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel‘s Grandma’s Sampler Pancake Breakfast is one of several pancake platters guests love. “I always get the buttermilk pancakes which are my favorite. They have options for turkey sausage and bacon as well which not all places have,” one fan said.

Denny’s

Denny’s breakfast combos and slams are very popular with diners, like the Super Slam (two buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs cooked your way, two Applewood-smoked bacon strips, two all-pork sausage links, and crispy hash browns). “Dennys is always a great experience but the pancakes were fantastic this time super fluffy and fresh! I really enjoyed the crispy bacon as well,” one diner shared.

IHOP

IHOP‘s many breakfast offerings include, of course, the world-famous buttermilk pancakes.

“I am the huge pancake lover in the family so I had their big breakfast that comes with the best, most fluffy and perfect pancakes along with hash browns and bacon, ham and sausage,” one diner shared. The chain also has a new Chicken & Banana Pancakes platter is a hearty meal made with four buttermilk crispy chicken strips and three banana pancakes topped with fresh banana slices, served with your choice of sauce.