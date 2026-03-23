5 Chain Restaurants With the Best Fried Chicken Tenders and Fries

These popular chains serve the best crispy chicken tenders and golden fries.

Chicken tenders and fries are not just a great meal for kids (although they will steal it off your plate). Crispy, deep-fried tenders and golden fries make the perfect casual food combo, whether you’re enjoying a snack at the bar or relaxing at a sit-down restaurant with friends and family. The chicken has to be good quality and the fries have to be fresh. But which ones are worth ordering on repeat? Here are five chain restaurants with the best chicken tenders and fries,

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A‘s Chick-n-Strips are made from boneless chicken tenders seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and cooked in 100% refined peanut oil, perfect for dipping in the restaurant’s iconic sauces. When paired with the Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries®, you have an excellent meal. Fans are also thrilled that the chain is removing pea starch from the fries, returning to the old, beloved recipe.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Popeyes

Popeyes Chicken Tenders come in Classic, Spicy, or Blackened, and make the most flavorful meal when paired with the Cajun Fries. “I get those spicy tenders and slap them inside of some biscuits, dip them in your sauce of choosing. Magical,” one fan said.

Arby’s

Arby’s is known for its roast beef offerings, but the chicken tenders are not to be missed, especially when paired with Curly Fries. “These are not nuggets. These are breaded chunks of tender chicken breast meat that we fry in our restaurants every day. They taste great plain, but if you add one of our famous sauces, your mouth will remember this meal for the rest of its life,” the chain says.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s has a Caniac Combo consisting of 6 Chicken Fingers, Crinkle-Cut Fries, 2 Cane’s Sauce®, Texas Toast, Coleslaw, and one large drink. “I love Cane’s. The quality is consistent, fast service, and I like their products,” one fan said. Others love the famous dipping sauces, saying they make it worth the trip alone.

Jack In the Box

The Crispy Chicken Strips Combo at Jack In the Box is a fan-favorite meal for good reason. “Our 100% all-white meat crispy chicken strips are bigger and better than ever. With hot & salty fries and a drink, you’ll daydream about it after,” the chain says.