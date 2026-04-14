5 Chain Restaurants Serving the Best Crispy Cod and Hush Puppies

Five chains serving crispy cod and classic hush puppies.

During the summer, nothing really beats a crispy fried fish with a side of hush puppies. Whether you’re traveling through the south, or along beachy coastal towns, the fresh seafood juices and butter can be soaked up by the hush puppies, causing those crispy little nuggets to be even that much more flavorful. Here are five chain restaurants that can transport you to those coastal getaways with their crispy fish and hush puppies.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is known for serving their crispy, battered, deep-fried cod. A side of their deliciously fried, cornmeal hush puppies complete the meal. “Never in my life have I enjoyed fast food so much! The inside is clean and beautiful, and the whole retro vibe was amazing! The workers were extremely polite and service was very quick. The food itself was very good and fresh. Honestly the entire experience was magical,” a reviewer said. “It’s LJS! The crunchies, the hushpuppies, the fries, chicken, and fish! Memories of childhood,” another followed.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel is another spot where you can rely on a perfectly cooked fish fry, made with fresh cod fillets, and plenty of tartar sauce. Although the restaurant suggests buttermilk biscuits or cornbread, hush puppies are a side option on the menu that you can substitute in.

Rockfish Seafood & Grill

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At Rockfish Seafood & Grill, a popular regional chain in Texas, their fish fries consist of beer battered Alaskan pollock made with homemade tartar sauce and served with a side of their famous jalapeño hush puppies. They give their hush puppies a little kick by adding the hot peppers and serving it with a homemade remoulade sauce for dipping.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster, a staple when it comes to chain seafood restaurants, serves more than just lobster and their cheddar bay biscuits. They have delicious fish and chips, as well, serving wild caught cod with coleslaw, fries and of course, hush puppies.

Captain D’s

At Captain D’s, they don’t specify that their fish is cod, but their fish fry is a popular one. The batter dipped fish fillets are served with two sides off the menu and a couple of their fluffy hush puppies. “Throughout our 50-year history, our focus has been making great seafood available to everyone, every day and creating a place that makes an ordinary day feel special,” the company said, focusing on the quality of their seafood.